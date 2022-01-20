The price of progress in technology
Speaking about innate immune system ability to prevent and fight natural, created by nature, health hazards… the body’s own defence mechanism. All biological systems at the cellular and biomolecular levels are sophisticated mechanisms honed to perfection by millions of years of evolution. These mechanisms work almost perfectly in Nature, as designed by the Creator or Universe. Nature doesn’t make mistakes – but people sure do.
Now let’s see what is happening with Mother Nature on Planet Earth, besides chemicals pollution exceeding life sustainable levels.
For some reason homo “sapients” have been created to have the ability, using their own brains, to “improve” things, some call it progress, which resulted in the current state of the natural environment on the planet Earth, which is not natural anymore, but polluted by all kind of things and energies, poisoned, augmented beyond recognition and destroyed.
Today’s children and all future generations will never see the night sky we used to see. Space junk and tens if not hundreds or thousands of satellites have changed the night sky forever. Even if they paint it dark, it won’t be the same sky that existed in pristine natural state for millennia.
Then there’s atmosphere that protects us from cosmic harmful rays. Do you know that a single Virgin Galactic suborbital space tourism flight, lasting about an hour and a half, can generate as much pollution as a 10-hour trans-Atlantic flight?
All rocket motors burning hydrocarbon fuels generate soot. Solid rocket engines, such as those used in the past in the boosters of NASA’s space shuttle, burn metallic compounds and emit aluminum oxide particles together with hydrochloric acid, both of which have a damaging effect on the atmosphere.
The biggest problem is that rockets pollute the higher layers of the atmosphere — the stratosphere, which starts at an altitude of about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers), and the mesosphere, which goes upward from 31 miles (50 km).
“You are emitting pollutants in places where you don’t normally emit it,” said senior scientist at the Chemical Sciences Laboratory at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “ We really need to understand. If we increase these things, what is the potential damage?” (See here)
Let’s move on to 5G. Not a “tinfoil man” laughing matter anymore. Modern technology advanced extremely quickly.
Imagine life with no smartphones, tablets, GPS, Bluetooth, or social media. Sounds harsh, doesn’t it? But that was the reality just twenty years ago.
Today our gadgets are doing things that were deemed impossible not that long ago. Our lives today are so much easier, thanks to these brilliant innovations.
But, there’s a downside to this. The growth in technology has caused the man-made EMF pollution in our environment to grow even denser. And we’re now being exposed to more electromagnetic fields than ever before. Electronic gadgets like cell phones, laptops, tablets, Bluetooth devices, and WiFi routers, which we use every day, emit massive amounts of electromagnetic radiation.
Also, with the installation of 5G infrastructure being almost complete, we’re on the verge of 5G being our new standard network. And since it will operate on frequencies nearly ten times higher than 4G, it’s a no-brainer that the general population’s EMF exposure is set to increase exponentially, once more.
These exposure levels are a concern. Why? Because there’s an already large and ever-growing body of research showing that EMF is harmful to human health. That’s why there’s strong opposition to 5G.
At one point in time, technology was an oasis that protected the human race from the dangers of the environment and allowed us to progress. But now we’ve abused it. Our environment is so inundated with technology, especially in big cities, that nature has become the oasis in which we can protect ourselves from the dangers of our environment.
So, up until now we could protect ourselves or rejuvenate our health, to a certain extent, by living a healthy lifestyle and minimizing the crap we put into our bodies. But many scientists believe that 5G is the turning point, and there’s little to nothing you can do to protect yourself from these frequencies without getting the heck away from them… if we can.
By the way, The only device that can detect 5G is over $100,000 – but that’s far from our only warning sign of dangerous EMFs.
This was originally posted in response to this comment on
Chemical pollution exceeds safe levels for life.
Category: Science & Nature, Viewpoint
Dear god. What utter drivel.
“Nature doesn’t make mistakes” What utter nonsense. Damaging cellular mutations happen all time. DNA changes and sometime not for the better. Ask anyone who has suffered with any form of cancer. The human body is not a perfect cellular system by any means.
“These exposure levels are a concern. Why? Because there’s an already large and ever-growing body of research showing that EMF is harmful to human health. That’s why there’s strong opposition to 5G.”
I’m unaware of any peer reviewed studies. Can you please provide a few links? The studies I have read strongly affirm the non-ionizing radiation emitted by all of our various wireless technologies, including 5G, and none of them are dangerous as they lack the ability to disrupt our cells via electron interference.
Interesting comments, but:
“Imagine life with no smartphones, tablets, GPS, Bluetooth, or social media. Sounds harsh, doesn’t it? But that was the reality just twenty years ago.”
Not quite.
— First smartphone was the IBM Simon, released in 1994 (28 years ago)
— GPS has been in use since 1974 by the US military (48 years ago)
— Bluetooth was introduced in 1998 (23 years ago)
“Also, with the installation of 5G infrastructure being almost complete, we’re on the verge of 5G being our new standard network”
Nope. No 5G licenses have been granted and thus there is currently no infrastructure on island.
I’m not going to wrap myself in tinfoil anytime soon, but you do you 🙂
Are you concerned about the earth, the atmosphere, universe or the people. The realty is the first three will fair just fine as it has for the past 13.8 billion years, – the people a very small, minute, selfish, greedy part of the equation. If we choose to annihilate ourselves despite the warning signs the Universe won’t blink, carry on. 🪐
How do I know you’re wearing a tinfoil hat? Based on which problems you site mainstream evidence for and which are merely an appeal to “many scientists”. (Forget claiming something is a “no-brainer”.)
I don’t get why people are so scared of 5G. It’s still within the spectrum of non-ionizing radiation. At most it will heat the surface of the skin by a fraction of a degree.
The sun hits us with actual cancer-causing ionizing radiation at magnitudes greater wattage on a daily basis from the beginning of human history, yet no one seems to bat an eye at this.
A smartphone can detect 5G, and way less than $100K. It may not provide a spectrum breakdown but there is software (hackware) available that provides signal intensity. Most high end routers also include a feature like this too. BTW a full body RF blocking condom is better than a tinfoil hat😉
“These exposure levels are a concern. Why? Because there’s an already large and ever-growing body of research showing that EMF is harmful to human health“
Credible research? Can almost hear the dog whistle…