The price of progress in technology

Speaking about innate immune system ability to prevent and fight natural, created by nature, health hazards… the body’s own defence mechanism. All biological systems at the cellular and biomolecular levels are sophisticated mechanisms honed to perfection by millions of years of evolution. These mechanisms work almost perfectly in Nature, as designed by the Creator or Universe. Nature doesn’t make mistakes – but people sure do.

Now let’s see what is happening with Mother Nature on Planet Earth, besides chemicals pollution exceeding life sustainable levels.

For some reason homo “sapients” have been created to have the ability, using their own brains, to “improve” things, some call it progress, which resulted in the current state of the natural environment on the planet Earth, which is not natural anymore, but polluted by all kind of things and energies, poisoned, augmented beyond recognition and destroyed.

Today’s children and all future generations will never see the night sky we used to see. Space junk and tens if not hundreds or thousands of satellites have changed the night sky forever. Even if they paint it dark, it won’t be the same sky that existed in pristine natural state for millennia.

Then there’s atmosphere that protects us from cosmic harmful rays. Do you know that a single Virgin Galactic suborbital space tourism flight, lasting about an hour and a half, can generate as much pollution as a 10-hour trans-Atlantic flight?

All rocket motors burning hydrocarbon fuels generate soot. Solid rocket engines, such as those used in the past in the boosters of NASA’s space shuttle, burn metallic compounds and emit aluminum oxide particles together with hydrochloric acid, both of which have a damaging effect on the atmosphere.

The biggest problem is that rockets pollute the higher layers of the atmosphere — the stratosphere, which starts at an altitude of about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers), and the mesosphere, which goes upward from 31 miles (50 km).

“You are emitting pollutants in places where you don’t normally emit it,” said senior scientist at the Chemical Sciences Laboratory at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “ We really need to understand. If we increase these things, what is the potential damage?” (See here)

Let’s move on to 5G. Not a “tinfoil man” laughing matter anymore. Modern technology advanced extremely quickly.

Imagine life with no smartphones, tablets, GPS, Bluetooth, or social media. Sounds harsh, doesn’t it? But that was the reality just twenty years ago.

Today our gadgets are doing things that were deemed impossible not that long ago. Our lives today are so much easier, thanks to these brilliant innovations.

But, there’s a downside to this. The growth in technology has caused the man-made EMF pollution in our environment to grow even denser. And we’re now being exposed to more electromagnetic fields than ever before. Electronic gadgets like cell phones, laptops, tablets, Bluetooth devices, and WiFi routers, which we use every day, emit massive amounts of electromagnetic radiation.

Also, with the installation of 5G infrastructure being almost complete, we’re on the verge of 5G being our new standard network. And since it will operate on frequencies nearly ten times higher than 4G, it’s a no-brainer that the general population’s EMF exposure is set to increase exponentially, once more.

These exposure levels are a concern. Why? Because there’s an already large and ever-growing body of research showing that EMF is harmful to human health. That’s why there’s strong opposition to 5G.

At one point in time, technology was an oasis that protected the human race from the dangers of the environment and allowed us to progress. But now we’ve abused it. Our environment is so inundated with technology, especially in big cities, that nature has become the oasis in which we can protect ourselves from the dangers of our environment.

So, up until now we could protect ourselves or rejuvenate our health, to a certain extent, by living a healthy lifestyle and minimizing the crap we put into our bodies. But many scientists believe that 5G is the turning point, and there’s little to nothing you can do to protect yourself from these frequencies without getting the heck away from them… if we can.

By the way, The only device that can detect 5G is over $100,000 – but that’s far from our only warning sign of dangerous EMFs.