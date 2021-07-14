Activists call for zero tolerance of cruise emissions

Carnival Corporation has been caught and fined several times for pollution

(CNS): The Global Cruise Activist Network (GCAN) is calling on G20 nations to stop cruise ships entering ports if they don’t meet greenhouse gas emission standards consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement and to support the right of countries to control access to their ports. The call from the international organisation campaigning for wholesale changes in the cruise sector comes in the wake of the Cayman Islands Government unveiling its plans for the possible return of cruise ships to Grand Cayman at the beginning of next year.

In his address last week at the Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon, Premier Wayne Panton said that the sixth and final phase of the staged border reopening plan would include the relaxation of all travel restrictions, including cruise tourism.

“We will first assess the COVID-19 situation on 27 January next year in a local and international context to determine when and how to proceed with further relaxation of restrictions and travel,” Panton said. “If the assessment allows, we would begin to welcome all travellers and start the re-introduction of cruise tourism.”

But there is a considerable public pushback here against mass cruise tourism, and while some businesses depend on the arrival of ships, there is growing support for restricting the number of ships that visit Cayman on any given day and a significant appetite for reducing tourism dependency on cruise and focus on overnight tourism instead.

While the pandemic highlighted the massive problems presented by cruise ships when it comes to incubating disease and enabling rapid spread, there are many other problems with the cruise sector, such as pollution of the ocean, excessive emissions, the impact of port infrastructures and overcrowding, as well as the influence of cruise lines at the expense of local business and the squeezing of profit margins for local operators.

The received wisdom that large cruise ships boost part’s economies is finally being challenged as the evidence increasingly points to the decline in economic prosperity of those small businesses that cater to the cruise sector in ports the world over.

The cruise lines’ green credentials are also poor and activists accuse them of lagging in efforts to decarbonize. “Cruise ships, in particular, are super-emitters of greenhouse gases. The cruise industry’s carbon footprint will only increase if it is allowed to operate post-pandemic as it has in the past. It’s time to abandon ‘cruising as usual’,” said Tom Siebens, a GCAN activist in a press release Monday.

Dr Steve Gration, a GCAN member from Australia’s Gold Coast, said the worldwide shipping industry produces over 3% of the planet’s greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide. “Cruise ships continue to exploit man-made wonders like Venice and natural wonders like the Great Barrier Reef while contributing to the climate change that will destroy these treasures. Now is the time to rethink the restart of this industry and its unsustainable practices,” he added.

Many cruise lines burn the cheapest and most carbon-intensive fuels. These ships are more carbon-intensive than cargo ships of similar size because they burn fuel constantly, even when in port, to power infrastructure for typically 3,000 and as many as 10,000 passengers and crew. The cruise industry’s recovery post-Covid should be truly carbon responsible, not “business as usual”, the activist have said.

GCAN wants the G20 to promote faster action toward ship emissions and producing incentives to decarbonize the industry, as well as the development of clean power practices, shore power and alternative fuels. In addition to net zero emissions standards, multiple initiatives already underway or in development would, in combination, have a significant impact on reducing the greenhouse gas burden that shipping imposes on our world. Changes need to be pursued with far greater urgency as cruise ships are a luxury that causes serious climate damage, GCAN warned.