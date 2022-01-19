Dogs and drugs seized in West Bay raid

(CNS): The RCIPS, accompanied by staff from the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare Unit, raided a West Bay home in Duxies Lane, off Batabano Road, on Tuesday afternoon. As a result of the raid, they seized packages of ganja and drug paraphernalia, as well as a number of dogs that were not being properly cared for.

The police said that when their officers arrived, the dogs were cleared from the yard by the DoA officers to allow them to safely enter.

The search of the house was carried out by the RCIPS K-9 Unit as well as a search team of police officers. The police canines found a 38-year-old man who was hiding in a shed at the residence, and inside the shed the officers found the drugs and related items.

The West Bay man was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of drug utensils, and other drug-related offences. He remains in custody pending further investigation.

The DoA is conducting an Animal Welfare Investigation into the apparent lack of care of the dogs found at the scene.