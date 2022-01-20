Minister en route to Grand Cayman hospital

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS) UPDATED 3:15pm: Education Minister Julianna O’Connor-Connolly is being transferred to the Cayman Islands Hospital via helicopter from Cayman Brac “for observation and treatment for COVID-19”, the premier’s office has confirmed. It was revealed Monday that the minister was positive for COVID-19, and while she is vaccinated, she has spoken publicly of having underlying health problems.

O’Connor-Connolly had been in isolation at her home on Cayman Brac since testing positive over the past weekend but was admitted to Faith Hospital on Cayman Brac today, the premier’s office stated.

“A helicopter from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Air Operations Unit is scheduled to pick her up on Cayman Brac this afternoon and bring her to Grand Cayman,” the release said. The minister herself said on a WhatsApp group message that she was being transported at 2pm today (Thursday).

Premier Wayne Panton said he had spoken to the minister and that she is in good spirits. “This is precautionary as she requires testing that can only be done here on Grand Cayman,” he said. “She remains in my prayers and I and the rest of her colleagues wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

Panton again took the opportunity to urge everyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so and for those eligible to get boosters.

“In order to keep the community safe, protect the healthcare system, slow the rate of transmission and ensure schools can remain open and the continued growth of the economy, everyone is urged to test regularly to know their status, report positives and isolate when necessary. Everyone is encouraged to practice safety protocols including wearing masks, practicing safe hygiene and following proper COVID regulations and protocols,” his office said.