Minister en route to Grand Cayman hospital
(CNS) UPDATED 3:15pm: Education Minister Julianna O’Connor-Connolly is being transferred to the Cayman Islands Hospital via helicopter from Cayman Brac “for observation and treatment for COVID-19”, the premier’s office has confirmed. It was revealed Monday that the minister was positive for COVID-19, and while she is vaccinated, she has spoken publicly of having underlying health problems.
O’Connor-Connolly had been in isolation at her home on Cayman Brac since testing positive over the past weekend but was admitted to Faith Hospital on Cayman Brac today, the premier’s office stated.
“A helicopter from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Air Operations Unit is scheduled to pick her up on Cayman Brac this afternoon and bring her to Grand Cayman,” the release said. The minister herself said on a WhatsApp group message that she was being transported at 2pm today (Thursday).
Premier Wayne Panton said he had spoken to the minister and that she is in good spirits. “This is precautionary as she requires testing that can only be done here on Grand Cayman,” he said. “She remains in my prayers and I and the rest of her colleagues wish her a speedy and full recovery.”
Panton again took the opportunity to urge everyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so and for those eligible to get boosters.
“In order to keep the community safe, protect the healthcare system, slow the rate of transmission and ensure schools can remain open and the continued growth of the economy, everyone is urged to test regularly to know their status, report positives and isolate when necessary. Everyone is encouraged to practice safety protocols including wearing masks, practicing safe hygiene and following proper COVID regulations and protocols,” his office said.
Hopefully, others who are “in good spirits” with Covid-19 from the Sister Islands get the exact same treatment…
So long as everyone in the Brac who has Covid is afforded helicopter transfer if they need additional testing in Grand Cayman.
Thoughts and prayers.
So now our family of four must spend an extra $100 to get back home?
This can’t be good.
The professional healthcare (treatment) & facilities are in Grand Cayman, so it was the
right choice.
Wishing her a full and speedy recovery.
Wishing Education Minister Julianna O’Connor-Connolly a quick recovery. The vaccine provides less protection for those individuals with underlying health problems so the decision to relax the COVID suppression measures will be more impactful than many people realize. We unfortunately have many people within our community with underlying health problems.
What a load of tripe from the anti-vaxxers.
The deaths of many of the unvaccinated lie at their feet. Your lies are loaded hogwash.
I’m sure she’s thanking Wayne now, and not her pastor!
As much as I don’t like her, I hope she makes it through this okay.
Anyone notice the happy reactions to the article?! oh my god
Well, from circa 2017 we became more and more divided. We no longer feel a sense of community and look for division on every front from thoughts on climate change, presidents, race, nationality, political beliefs, taste in food.
Its only natural that after so many years of that going on, the human nature aspect of seeing those who are seperate from you as enemies emerges and we wish for the downfall of the other so it makes us feel good about oursleves.
I personally think JuJu is waste of time in politics, but I do hope she gets good care and makes it through this. I don’t need for people to fall ill and die to make my feel good about myself or choices.