Chemical pollution exceeds safe levels for life

Plastic garbage among the mangroves on Grand Cayman (photo courtesy of Plastic Free Cayman)

(CNS): Natural ecosystems around the world that humans depend on to survive are all at risk from a cocktail of chemical pollution that now pervades the planet from Mount Everest to the depths of the Pacific Ocean. A comprehensive new study looking at “novel entities”, meaning non-geological substances such as plastic and chemicals, found the amount of pollution from man-made material is “currently operating outside the planetary boundary” of what would be considered safe.

Publishing in a technical journal, the team of international scientists warned that global action is needed to curb the release of these chemicals akin to that taken to manage greenhouse gases.

“The increasing rate of production and releases of larger volumes and higher numbers of novel entities with diverse risk potentials exceed societies’ ability to conduct safety related assessments and monitoring,” the group of scientists and researchers warn in their results.

“We recommend taking urgent action to reduce the harm associated with exceeding the boundary by reducing the production and releases of novel entities, noting that even so, the persistence of many novel entities and their associated effects will continue to pose a threat.”

The scientist said plastics are of particularly high concern. Here in the Cayman Islands, local environmental activists recently revealed that they had cleaned up over seven tonnes of garbage, most of it plastic, from local beaches in 2021.

Cayman may not have a petrochemical industry, but the beaches and waters are being polluted with imported chemicals. In addition, there is almost no monitoring of ground contamination and water pollution from construction sites. And while a limited single-use plastic ban is expected this year, Caymanians, like everyone else in the world, are being exposed to harmful chemicals every day.

Plastic is at the top of the novel entities pollution list, but there are another 350,000 registered synthetic chemicals, such as pesticides, industrial compounds and antibiotics, as well as some toxic chemicals like PCBs, which are extremely long-lasting and widespread.

The study, made by an international team of scientists, found that chemical pollution has reached the point where human-made changes to the Earth push it outside the stable environment of the last 10,000 years.

The scientists assessed how hundreds of thousands of chemicals produced by human activity are impacting the stability of global ecosystems and concluded that we have now exceeded the planetary boundary for environmental pollutants.

“The pace that societies are producing and releasing new chemicals and other novel entities into the environment is not consistent with staying within the safe operating space for humanity,” said co-author Linn Persson from the Stockholm Environment Institute.

Another co-author, Bethanie Carney Almroth, from the University of Gothenburg, said on her social media pages that the group is calling for “urgent action, better management of chemicals, better monitoring, better policies with increased implementation and compliance, and international agreements leading to prevention of pollution at source”, as well as a shift toward reusing materials instead of wasting them.

“There’s evidence that things are pointing in the wrong direction every step of the way,” she said. “The total mass of plastics now exceeds the total mass of all living mammals. That to me is a pretty clear indication that we’ve crossed a boundary. We’re in trouble, but there are things we can do to reverse some of this.”

More concerning still is the fact that the scientists have not yet identified all of the problems and negative impacts surrounding chemical pollution, which means that the situation is going to get even worse. Nevertheless, the production of novel entities continues to increase rapidly.

The chemical industry is the second largest manufacturing industry globally and production has increased 50-fold since 1950 and is projected to triple again by 2050 compared to 2010. Of the known 350,000 chemicals or engineered materials, 70 ,000 have been registered in the past decade.

“The production of intended chemicals entails the unintended production of byproducts, transformation products, and impurities which may not be considered under chemicals assessments and management measures,” the scientists said in the study.

Sounding the alarm, the researchers concluded that the ongoing introduction of new materials is outpacing safety assessment and regulation of chemical substances and the capacity of many countries to enforce compliance. An ever-growing number of novel entities are found in remote locations of the planet and the number of grossly contaminated locations is increasing.

“Many distinct and partly interacting effects of NEs on Earth’s physical and ecological systems are being reported,” the study stated. “In short, rapid growth in diversity and production volumes and releases outstrips society’s ability to assess, let alone manage NEs. Planetary burdens are already considerable.”

As chemicals continue to be produced, used and disposed of with insufficient or nonexistent regulations and enforcement, they will continue to pollute the environment.

“Based on the evidence presented here, we submit that we are now in a zone of exceedance of the Planetary Boundary for novel entities. Further, even if we were to stabilize or reduce production and releases, the effects due to our transgression of the NE-PB will still be a threat due to the persistence of many novel entities.

“Thus, we conclude that increases in production and releases of novel entities are not consistent with keeping humanity within the safe operating space, in the light of the global capacity for management,” the report stated.