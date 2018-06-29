WORC to open for business in January

(CNS): The premier said that the new labour agency, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC), which will be taking on the work permit and residency elements of the immigration department and merging them with the responsibilities that were part of the National Workforce Development Agency (NWDA), is expected to open in January. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly yesterday, Alden McLaughlin said that much work had gone on to ensure this new agency would not just be a case of pasting two departments together. McLaughlin said WORC would create efficiencies and showcase opportunities for Caymanians.

The premier said a lot of research and analysis had been done “to get this right”, with the aim of delivering on his government’s vision of full Caymanian employment. He described the interim director of WORC, Sharon Roulstone, as the ideal person who was passionate about delivering the objectives.

He said that the staff members involved in the development were now hard at work designing the governance and technology to create an agency that will supply the needs of Cayman’s modern workforce without leaving any willing Caymanians behind.

McLaughlin outlined some of the functions within the new agency, which will be split into separate units. There will be a labour market assessment unit that will collect and collate the data on labour demand and facilitate an employer accreditation system. There will also be a training and development unit to help those who are unemployed and struggling with skills gaps to find work. Another element will be the clearing house unit, which will be tasked with matching local workers to available jobs.

It is anticipated that because WORC will also be dealing with permit applications, permanent residency and Caymanian status, it will be able to better match local people looking for work with the jobs that are available in the market.

Other units in the new agency will include the appeals tribunals, which will also handle freedom of information requests, audit and compliance, enforcement support, as well as customer service and financial and operational support.

McLaughlin also noted the development of a Fair Employment Commission, which will be critical to ensuring that local people are treated fairly, not just in their search for meaningful work but also once they are employed. The aim is to help people who are being stymied in their career progress or passed over.

The premier committed to ensuring that this complete overhaul of the work permit and labour system would address the challenges presented by people who are finding it difficult to enter the workforce and support Caymanians who are overlooked or feel disenfranchised in their jobs.

