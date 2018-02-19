Activists’ beach access case remains stalled
(CNS): Efforts by a local group of activists trying to push government into registering a number of beach access points around Cayman before they are lost forever remain stalled, as the court has still not responded to their appeal against a legal aid refusal last month. A new batch of documents was posted this weekend on the website Cayman Beach Watch outlining the issues that the group, Concerned Citizens, has over the government’s refusal to register these important access points.
The government has now established a land commission, which will be examining the problem, but while at least one official member of Concerned Citizens was appointed to that new board, the activists are still concerned that the government is dragging its heels on this issue, as a result of pressure from land owners.
A spokesperson for the group said this weekend that until the campaigners get legal aid, they have no money to fund the legal action needed to take government to the court to force its hand and address the issue, which has won broad support in the community.
The group is seeking to protect and register hundreds of the public’s long used rights of way to the beach, foreshore, canals and the sea around the island, as they believe developers will continue to block and take away this access.
Category: Local News
If the activists were to send a list of people supporting the approach by electoral district to CIG, it may magically affect the speed of progress on the issue. Although given the vested interests perhaps not – 20121 probably seems awfully far away to MLAs at this point
Nothing wrong with optimism, but let’s not pretend that the CIG isn’t already aware of this issue, and the public opinion on it
They know exactly what they are doing
Don’t worry, I am sure the LA will address this issue,
after the 2021 election
Please let us know how I can help. This is foolishness. We shouldn’t have to fight to fighting to swim on our own beaches.
No tickee, no washee.
Ministers Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Joey Hew are responsible for the current do nothing atttitude by this government. Like their predecessor in Cabinet one must understand the grip that others hold of this political figures who all lack the intestinal fortitude to do the right things and simply enforce the relevant laws and regulations. Recognizing the prescriptive rights is the starting point that gives everybody the solution but these ministers like the ones before them are compromised.
Why always picking on our wonderful unity team government. All are working so hard and achieving so much. Boy you can not please all the people all the time.
If the issue has broad support in the community then surely it should be something the local politicians should be addressing…would it be better to try get the voters in the community to force their elected officials to do something?
If you think public support has anything to do with policies our government get behind you haven’t been paying attention
The only time they give a damn what the voters think is in the 6 months preceding the election
They are counting on the widespread political apathy and partisan divisions in the electorate rather than winning voters with policies and proposals
Diogenes
