Activists’ beach access case remains stalled

(CNS): Efforts by a local group of activists trying to push government into registering a number of beach access points around Cayman before they are lost forever remain stalled, as the court has still not responded to their appeal against a legal aid refusal last month. A new batch of documents was posted this weekend on the website Cayman Beach Watch outlining the issues that the group, Concerned Citizens, has over the government’s refusal to register these important access points.



The government has now established a land commission, which will be examining the problem, but while at least one official member of Concerned Citizens was appointed to that new board, the activists are still concerned that the government is dragging its heels on this issue, as a result of pressure from land owners.

A spokesperson for the group said this weekend that until the campaigners get legal aid, they have no money to fund the legal action needed to take government to the court to force its hand and address the issue, which has won broad support in the community.

The group is seeking to protect and register hundreds of the public’s long used rights of way to the beach, foreshore, canals and the sea around the island, as they believe developers will continue to block and take away this access.

Category: Local News