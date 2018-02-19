Police, fire service open another arson inquiry

(CNS): Yet another car blaze which the authorities believe was an act of arson happened over the weekend in Bodden Town. Following a spate of recent vehicle fires, the police and fire service are seeking witnesses to the incident, which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, as they begin yet another arson investigation. Fire fighters attended this particular blaze after it was discovered around 1:45am on 17 February on Nashe Street, Bodden Town. The fire was extinguished safely and no injuries were reported.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact the Bodden Town CID at 649-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

