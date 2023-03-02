Beach blockers in court as PLC clamps down
(CNS): The Public Lands Commission has identified 39 landowners who are blocking access to the beach or shoreline around Cayman and has begun the process of prosecuting those who are not compliant with enforcement notices. In the first cases since the commission was created, several people appeared in court Tuesday in relation to seven locations where the owners are accused of breaching the law by obstructing the public right to access or the use of public land.
Most of the owners are being given an opportunity to remove the obstructions, such as fences or other blockages, and become compliant before they are punished in accordance with the law. The lands commission is keen to give landowners a chance to do the right thing once they understand they have breached public access rights.
Chief Magistrate Valdis Foldats reminded some of the parties of the heavy financial penalty that comes with blocking such accesses. “The law prescribes a fine of up to $500 per day for each day that the registered access is blocked. While such a fine would be reserved for the worst case, it is in the best interest of the landowners to clear the accesses to avoid such heavy fines,” he warned.
Speaking to the media following the appearances of those connected with the seven cases, PLC Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast explained that there are another four cases where enforcement notices have been issued, and those individuals are expected to appear in court shortly. Meanwhile, she said the other 28 landowners had already cleared the access points on their land, and therefore the commission would not be pursuing prosecution in those cases.
The commission monitors over 200 registered access points, and Prendergast said it had a robust enforcement plan in place to check that all registered beach accesses were being kept clear.
“The aim is to get the public to be compliant with the rules and regulations of the Public Lands Act,” she said, as she explained why most people were being given a chance to become compliant. But she warned that the office was not afraid to press ahead with a prosecution against those individual landowners who refuse to clear blocked access points, though she expected those cases would be rare, and it would be “only in extreme circumstances” where the commission will push for a fine.
In addition to the 39 that the commission had already identified, Prendergast said the PLC was also pursuing claims from the public about prescriptive rights, though those issues are being handled through the civil division of the courts because breaching prescriptive rights is still not considered a criminal offence.
“Prescriptive rights are rights to use a property that develop over a period of time,” she said, noting that users have to demonstrate that the public has had access and traditionally used an access point for at least 20 years. “The law is not really clear here with how you deal with prescriptive accesses,” she said but she expects some changes to the legislation in the near future to remove any of the ambiguities relating to the Public Lands Act.
Prendergast also confirmed that the situation at the Seven Mile Public Beach remained a key issue for the commission, and following the recent cease and desist notices issued for vendors there, she said that it would soon move to enforce the notice against those who were not compliant. However, she revealed that there are a number of problems surrounding the commercial activity at the over-stretched public spot, not least that around 58 vendors have submitted past applications to trade there.
There are some folks on the Brac who try to be gatekeepers to the west end of the island, including trying to prevent DOE and volunteers from protecting the turtles.
PLC should seek to backdate putative fines, with interest, costs, and any other penalties the court shall deem fit for these landowners all the way back to the origination of the obstruction – even if that was 30 years ago. There are galleries of admissible photos with dated metadata going way way back. One year’s fines is not going to be justice, and won’t serve to permanently rescale these pathways and keep them open. Some of the offenders also employ full-time daylight security guards, whose sole patrol is to accost any public beach-goer that sets a foot off the narrow path they have left (where that even exists). FINE them hard and send a message that hurts please.
This is excellent news. It is nice to hear that 28 of the 39 have already complied. I look forward to reading when the remaining 11 do as well.
Cayman is a great place to live and visit.
Imagine how the quality of life would improve for all, if enforcement of all existing laws was acted upon by all departments of the CIG.
The impacts would be significant.
Path widths…there’s probably every single one of the access failing the path width.
and likely every single one of them fails disabled access
Come on now, get on it and fix this.
then can we look at how dart was allowed to merge for the yet to be built nonsense at royal palms?
then can we look at true rights for people on the beach infront of homes? high water marks and vegetation lines..its so strange CIREBA agents never mention these in their bs marketing
Wouldnt the merger/combination of access by dart support access for disabled parties? Wasn’t that one of your concerns?
You mean the Royal Palms they closed, fenced off, and abandoned to degrade to hazard? Just another impeded public right of way, in a growing portfolio of billionaire-owned eye-sores. Dart contracts should be suspended and subsidiary nominee applications rejected until the UBO addresses these neglected properties with priority. They should all be considered one and the same applicant and rejected.
Are any of the above referenced “39 landowners” Dart owned entities?
Are any of the remaining 11 landowners being pursued in court Dart owned entities?
Careful what you wish for.
Funny you should say that. Interestingly enough, I can see no mention of Dart here, for “obstruction of public right to or use of public land”. How about you?
https://judicial.ky/wp-content/uploads/courts/summary-court/SummaryCourtList-February28,2023ChiefMagistrateFoldats.pdf
Now I dare you to go and research the owners of the companies who are listed and publish your results here.
Thank you PLC. It’s about time something is being done. These white foreign developers and property owners are taking over our islands and beaches, leaving locals with little to nothing. Not being racist, but it’s facts.
Government need to put a Holt to the amount of land that’s being purchased. What government need to do is either buy beach property the crown doesn’t own, and/or limit beach land purchases.
@9.57 am “Not being racist”? Sorry but your comment is purely racist. Just as if someone wrote “these blacks playing loud music on the beach”.
The solution is to allow the pubic to walk through private hotels that have removed public beach access.
There used to be hundreds of access points along smb now theres what maybe 20-30 the entire strip?
Half of them are overgrown so the public doesn’t use them and another quarter is being blocked.
Thats a silly solution. How would you like to buy land on the beach, build your house and THEN have a government body tell you you need to allow the public to walk through?
Your solution is no solution friend.
Remember, your public beach access must be registered for it to be enforceable.
Fair is fair, if you buy land and nothing on the land papers say the public has access across your property nor did the Caymanian sellers tell you the public has access over your property. How can you be held accountable?
How is it fair to you the buyer for strangers to come and say you must give the public access. Access must be registered. Hurry up all and register the public accesses ….memory is not enough.
Public access was removed because of developers supporting hotels and condo owners that were there before they decided to do something illegal and remove the access.
Ok so blame planning department for not enforcing the rules or the developers not obeying the rules.
These hotels don’t care about any low fines they are happy to pay them.
The best solution is to destroy the buildings that block access, at the owner’s cost.
The same way you walk through Camana bay should be allowed just to walk to the beach.
The same corruption has happened in so many other countries and the locals have no beach access.
Why is it we live on an island but the locals who can’t afford beach property must drive 10-20 miles just to get to a decent beach to swim?
The wealthy are just selfish and will do whatever they can to protect their assets even if it includes breaking a few laws, no one ever gets caught right?
So why not…?
Like expanding your boundary lines and saying you now own more than you actually do. This is what has happened and continued to happen for ages now.
Does anyone know if there is a publicly available map of all the public beach access routes in the Cayamn Islands? Asking for a friend of many tourists.
Yes, there is, it’s online. Beach Access Report.
they also need to check the paths that are not blocked, but have had the 6 feet cut down to two or three feet. Prime example is beside Beach SUites, they have slowly pushed that space to nothing. While they are at it fining people, perhaps start fi ning Dart for the Hyatt eyesore….
Perhaps start with the Glasshouse, fine that.
Glass House is not a beach access path being blocked.
Nor is the former Hyatt. Your point?
Incorrect path widths all along WB road to Fosters Republix
Leave Dart alone, that man has done so much to make Cayman great and hired so many Caymanians. You are very jealous. God Bless you Mr. Dart