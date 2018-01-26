Activists urge CIG to deal with beach access
(CNS): Activists from the Concerned Citizens group are raising the alarm that the beaches around Grand Cayman are becoming battlegrounds because government is still not protecting access for local people. Since 2001, the group has been campaigning for the authorities to have a number of beach accesses points registered where they have been used by members of the public for over 20 years without interruption, but 17 years later the activists say little progress has been made and beaches continue to be blocked and the public prevented from enjoying Cayman’s beautiful coastline.
Despite submitting over 500 affidavits to planning, as well as meetings with officials and ministers over the years, the situation has not changed. The group has taken advice on the possibility of using the courts but given the costs, they still believe the best hope to secure beach access for now and into the future is for government to enshrine the access in law.
A 2003 report by the chief surveyor at the time, entitled ‘Beach Accesses, a way forward’, identified the accesses and recommended action that would have enabled him to initiate the required procedures under the Roads Law.
“The Concerned Citizens feel that the right way to go for the access claims should be under the
Prescription Law,” the activists said this week in a statement released to the press about the continuing failure of government to deal with what remains a significant public interest issue.
Over the years the group has continued to talk with the successive governments to address the
problems relating to beach access being blocked, which they said is getting worse. The activist say the places where landowners are blocking access are now too numerous to list, but while public outcry against this growing problem is getting louder, this is not fuelling the urgency to act.
Current planning officials were supposed to be creating a new beach access report by the end of October 2016 but there is no sign of this latest review.
“The Concerned Citizen Group is not in receipt of a written copy of the report as to date,” the activists stated. “In October 2016 a final request was made for the Registrar of Lands to register the accesses but to no avail, therefore the claims for the accesses remains unregistered to date. Since then the group has filed a Notice of Intention to Appeal against the refusal of the registration of the accesses under Section 147 of the Registered Land Law.”
Members of the group made legal aid applications last March to take the case to court but they were refused on the basis that the “circumstances do not justify the expenditure of public funds”. The application was refused again in July.
After government recently amended the Prescription Law, one of the pieces of legislation dealing with access rights that gives government the power to secure beach access, the group has pressed for a meeting to move forward on registering these accesses. But the Concerned Citizens say they have had no response.
“The government is now responsible for the registration and preservation of the beach accesses
according to the current Amendment to the Preservation Law. It is time for the controversy over beach accesses to come to a final closure,” the group said, as they urged government to act.
In his Strategic Policy Statement and subsequent Budget Speech last year the premier said he was committed to addressing the issue. But even though he has wide cross-bench support in the Legislative Assembly to formalize and protect beach access rights, it appears that pressure from landowners may be behind the failure of government to act.
Category: Local News, Politics
To get this done we need men with balls…statesmen and women like we used to have with the likes of Jim Bodden, Ormond Panton, Benson Ebanks, Miss Annie and the like…
These guys we have now are looking to guarantee high paid positions until retirement and then double dip on pension and most of all will do nothing to rock the boat because they want to get re-elected.. Shame but that is what we have!
Well what a big surprise that government continues to sit on its hands – they ain’t going to ruffle feathers of the big money guys. If this was an issue on one the less complacent Caribbean islands, you can bet that government would know exactly what the local population thought.
Does anyone know how much payola certain people are paying to keep us off “their” beaches/ No, of course not! That’s top secret. That’s the reason nothing has been done.
I hope this will be addressed soon. The beaches are for all to enjoy but honestly, if natives and locals can’t even access the beloved beaches we have failed on a monumental level.
My dad always told me growing up that he thought we did it wrong from the beginning by allowing the condos and hotels to be built on the beach side of the island. He always told me we should have never allowed anyone to build on the beach but instead, across the road; giving full beach access to….everyone.
Although we can’t undo our past mistakes, we can surely do better going forward, in learning from the mistakes we have already made.
Signed,
Peace, love & unity.
If the white race ain’t saying it then it means nothing sad disgrace for the rest of us Natives”
Why did you have to reduce this to race..Come on that is not the Caymanian way, I hope you know better.. We are not that type of people. We were not raised that way..
Dart does not want any further protection for the beach accesses. He does not want it to get in the way of his island remodel. That is way Gov. is not moving forward.
ENFORCE THE LAWS OR CHANGE THEM. Applies to a LOT of things.
The govt not doing anything and refusing to talk about an actual hot button issue?? Whodathunkit??!
This is my shocked face…
I didn’t know that Cayman had ACTIVISTS , but surely happy to see that some people have become ACTIVISTS , and this issue is a good reason to become one of the group and ready to stand up for their RIGHTS.
BEACH ACCESS FOR CARS … NOT JUST PEOPLE !
Why?
Because we shouldn’t leave out elderly and disabled persons when it comes to the beach, which is God-made for all👍🏼
I agree! My truck loves the beach and feels left out when access is restricted!
Your truck needs a hobby
Dumb question, but shouldn’t this be the job of the National Conservation Council with support from DoE, Lands and Survey, Planning Department, “Saved the Cove”, and National Trust? This Unity Cabinet seems to be continuing the PPM/CDP tradition of siloed, uncooperative sister Ministries. This fear of collaboration for the common good couldn’t be less helpful for the people of Cayman.
Anonymous 10:19 am , NO NO NO those Departments had too many years to fix the beaches access and didn’t do it . So we must join the ACTIVISTS GROUP and get the public beach access fixed for everyone .
I have to applaud the Person that started the group , it was long overdue .
Disappointing to see Government sit on its hands with this issue. A recent drive down 7 mile beach reveals only a couple of places one can enjoy un-restricted access to the beach. On one hand , you have entitled rich snobs at some condo development or their security guards trying to chase you out of their view , or Public Beach now totally blocked by the non certified beach vendors , bullying you to rent a broken plastic chair. Sad state of affairs.
Time for Minister Hew to show us what he’s all about or will he bite the hands that help feed him instead of doing the right thing?
It’s the law so shouldn’t be a difficult decision.
Public Beach Access 4 All
Beach access sits within in the Ministry of Education and Lands. It should be dealt with via the Lands and Survey Dept. This is not an issue for a Minister Hew but Minister Julianna- O’connor Connolly.
Prescriptive access rights exist in theory but are not legally in existence until such time as a court accepts that they are proven. It is only then that the Regiatrar of Lands can register the rights and show them on the Registry Map and Land Registers.
