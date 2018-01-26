Activists urge CIG to deal with beach access

(CNS): Activists from the Concerned Citizens group are raising the alarm that the beaches around Grand Cayman are becoming battlegrounds because government is still not protecting access for local people. Since 2001, the group has been campaigning for the authorities to have a number of beach accesses points registered where they have been used by members of the public for over 20 years without interruption, but 17 years later the activists say little progress has been made and beaches continue to be blocked and the public prevented from enjoying Cayman’s beautiful coastline.

Despite submitting over 500 affidavits to planning, as well as meetings with officials and ministers over the years, the situation has not changed. The group has taken advice on the possibility of using the courts but given the costs, they still believe the best hope to secure beach access for now and into the future is for government to enshrine the access in law.

A 2003 report by the chief surveyor at the time, entitled ‘Beach Accesses, a way forward’, identified the accesses and recommended action that would have enabled him to initiate the required procedures under the Roads Law.

“The Concerned Citizens feel that the right way to go for the access claims should be under the

Prescription Law,” the activists said this week in a statement released to the press about the continuing failure of government to deal with what remains a significant public interest issue.

Over the years the group has continued to talk with the successive governments to address the

problems relating to beach access being blocked, which they said is getting worse. The activist say the places where landowners are blocking access are now too numerous to list, but while public outcry against this growing problem is getting louder, this is not fuelling the urgency to act.

Current planning officials were supposed to be creating a new beach access report by the end of October 2016 but there is no sign of this latest review.

“The Concerned Citizen Group is not in receipt of a written copy of the report as to date,” the activists stated. “In October 2016 a final request was made for the Registrar of Lands to register the accesses but to no avail, therefore the claims for the accesses remains unregistered to date. Since then the group has filed a Notice of Intention to Appeal against the refusal of the registration of the accesses under Section 147 of the Registered Land Law.”

Members of the group made legal aid applications last March to take the case to court but they were refused on the basis that the “circumstances do not justify the expenditure of public funds”. The application was refused again in July.

After government recently amended the Prescription Law, one of the pieces of legislation dealing with access rights that gives government the power to secure beach access, the group has pressed for a meeting to move forward on registering these accesses. But the Concerned Citizens say they have had no response.

“The government is now responsible for the registration and preservation of the beach accesses

according to the current Amendment to the Preservation Law. It is time for the controversy over beach accesses to come to a final closure,” the group said, as they urged government to act.

In his Strategic Policy Statement and subsequent Budget Speech last year the premier said he was committed to addressing the issue. But even though he has wide cross-bench support in the Legislative Assembly to formalize and protect beach access rights, it appears that pressure from landowners may be behind the failure of government to act.

