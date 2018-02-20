Success of GM mozzie project queried by MRCU
(CNS): Government has cancelled a planned national roll-out of the controversial genetically modified mosquito project by the UK-based firm Oxitec. Nancy Barnard, the acting director of the Mosquito Research and Control Unit, told CNS that the decision not to expand the experimental method for suppressing the Aedes aegypti was due to budget cuts. However, it appears that government was questioning the success of the entire project, with divisions between the former head of the MRCU and his senior staff over the impact of releasing the bio-engineered insect.
According to a chain of correspondence between the MRCU, the ministry and Oxitec executives, not all of those involved in the project believed it was working or that the West Bay pilot was as successful as Oxitec had claimed.
Earlier this month CNS submitted questions to the MRCU about the situation regarding the current mosquito project. On Friday, Barnard responded and told us that there would not be a national roll-out, largely due to government-wide budgeting considerations.
“MRCU and Oxitec are now looking into an integrated programme using all methods available to fight Aedes aegypti in full synergy,” she said. “The 2018 programme will allow MRCU scientists time to assess a fully integrated vector management (IVM) approach with Oxitec in West Bay. MRCU is in the final stages of talks with Oxitec regarding the ‘Friendly Aedes aegypti Programme’ for 2018.”
But last week, as a result of an FOI request, the MRCU released a long chain of correspondence between the unit, government officials and Oxitec executives covering the life of the project. It is clear from the email chains that not everyone at MRCU or the ministry was convinced the GM mosquitoes were having a significant impact, and concerns were raised about the failure to reach the sustained suppression rates that had been expected.
Oxitec blamed the lower rates on the delays it experienced getting a further licence to import the eggs after the National Conservation Council requested an environmental assessment, but the MRCU appeared to believe that this setback was not the only reason for the lower than expected suppression rates.
It seemed that while the former MRCU director, Dr Bill Petrie, had recommended the national roll-out, other scientists at the department had concerns about how successful the West Bay pilot had been. Following Petrie’s departure from the unit last summer and after mixed messages from government to their private sector partners, the planned island-wide roll out was shelved by the ministry and the MRCU.
By the end of September last year, it was clear that no money was going to be allocated in the two-year 2018/19 budget for the island-wide roll-out of the genetically modified mosquitoes. Oxitec then began accusing government officials of having a lack of “scientific rationale” behind the decision-making after Dr Petrie resigned, as well as a lack of consistency and objectivity.
The correspondence suggests that the parties came to some form of draft agreement to continue the project in West Bay for this year only and to use other undefined mosquito fighting techniques.
It is not clear if the MRCU will be turning to other bio-engineering techniques now available, as the correspondence ends with the departure of Oxitec’s Caribbean consultant, Richard Adey, who was dealing with the Cayman contract but became a casualty of cost-cutting measures by Intrexon, Oxitec’s parent company.
Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature
I am sure that if it had been as successful as claimed we would be going ahead with this at full steam. Instead we will be trying to see if it works in combination with some other method called IVM. Surely that should tell us that it did not work the first time.
I want to know who these anonymous MRCU scientists are and what they have to say.
What a waste and mess. Government is not going to stop messing with people’s lives with this project until they are made to pay for this experiment. Dump this!
Why would government even entertain any further dealings with this company and their “fake” mosquitoes in light of all that is known and questioned about this project, its true aims and impact? There should be no further experiments carried out on the people of the Cayman Islands without their consent.
I didn’t count them, but there seemed to be as many mosquitoes after the release of the “treated” mosquitoes as there were before the program started. Did our government ever check the true effectiveness of this program?
soooo that why that mosquito down by Super C bar drinking and dancing the night away?!😄
Sounds like friends doing favors for friends to me.
Finally some good news for once!
Zika seemed to come and go just as fast they released the gm mozzies. Hmmmmm! I say, release the kraken!
Record arrivals and the Unity gov’t has scaled back the MRCU budget by 30%
Good I’m glad they finally put an end to this fiasco. I find it strange that and island such as this one. who touts itself as such a “God Fearing” jurisdiction, would allow such a group to come in and actually play God with the insects and health of it’s people.
1
