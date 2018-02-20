Ministry mum on dump director’s status
(CNS): The health ministry is still refusing to comment on the situation that has emerged at the Department of Environmental Health since the director went on some form of extended leave against the backdrop of allegations that the ministry had asked for his resignation. A catalog of issues, including garbage collection, the management of overtime at the George Town dump, questions over private sector sub-contracts, disgruntled staff and staff shortages, have surrounded the department over the last few months but government is very reluctant to tell the public what is going on.
Officials told CNS Monday that DEH Director Roydell Carter remains on leave and that there were “no updates at this time”. Although government officials have denied that Carter is on required leave or has been suspended, the dump boss has not been at work since at least November and there have been no official comments about his status.
CNS has learned from multiple sources that Carter is in the firing line over a catalog of issues that also led to the resignation of his deputy, Mark Rowland, who had previously been credited with implementing a number of improvements at the landfill, including the recycling efforts.
Despite the lack of senior management now at the dump and another all too familiar government situation where top jobs are being filled by staff acting in post, the ministry is currently in negotiations over its proposed integrated waste management project.
A consortium led by Dart’s construction company, DECCO, emerged as the preferred bidder on the contract, which will see the government turn towards waste-to-energy as the main solution for managing the islands’ rubbish. As government continues to negotiate the contract with DECCO, officials stated that there was no update on that either.
It is still not clear what elements of the national waste-management system the private sector partner will take and what the public will still be covering with the public purse, but one thing that has emerged is that there are no plans to expand the recycling by having curbside collections.
Given that government is backing the waste-to-energy facility in order for DECCO and its partners to make a profit on that, it will need to have as much garbage as possible to feed the burner, undermining the incentive for a more comprehensive reduce, reuse, recycle or recover project.
The government has also refused to answer inquiries from CNS about alleged recent heated meetings with staff at the DEH and ministry bosses. The current talks with DECCO and plans to implement the waste-to-energy project will impact current staff, but it appears the lines of communication are not as open as they should be, with morale said to be very low among garbage workers as they face current turmoil and significant future change.
Category: environmental health, Health
No one wants to admit it but we just do not have enough Caymanians to fill these important posts so they get filled by Caymanians whose only qualification is that they are Caymanian which is all that the likes of Ezzard, Arden and Kenneth want.
1
0
Not even to that the government can tell the truth about. All they do is waste tax payers money by paying required leave. If the person is guilty then fire them. It seems more evident that more than Mr. Carter is at fault.
7
0
Maybe he is being considered for a transfer as Head of the Fire Dept., as he satisfies Mr Bryan’s primary requirement.
6
0
The Civil Service never ceases to amaze.
3
2
Ah, same old transparency surrounding tax payers money…they have to tell us what is going on, end of story. Its not their money to hide issues from us, its our money that they have been elected to look after on our behalf. And that, dear people, is clearly not happening.
2
1
I fail to see how maximizing the garbage to feed the burner is undermining the reduce/reuse/recycle/recover initiative. In an island situation the cost to recycle items may be out weighed by the recovered benefit from energy. Reducing the waste we produce is up to each of us. Reusing the waste is up to each of us.
1
0
Why is the Government refusing to answer questions from CNS?
This government are so fickle to deliberately avoid CNS but now have the Compost as their preferred media house after implementing a boycott and calling their actions treasonous. So much for open and transparent relationship with the public and media under the Unity crew.
2
1
its like living in a communist country with the stonewalling the media gets from the government….
never forget that the ppm were the ones who stopped cig press briefings….all because they didn’t want people ‘taking pot-shots at the government’…..zzzzzzzzzz
just another day in wonderland…..
6
0
Insiders have confirmed that ministry are apparently locked in negotiations with the DEH Director Roydell Carter for a settlement. Only in the Civil Service can you get paid a healthy amount for failing on the job.
5
0
Another glorious day in the Civil Service. Never mind, it’s time to throw all our resources at a 5k race for the next two months anyway.
0
0
Here’s another one for the Ombudsman’s desk.
1
0