(CNS): The health ministry is still refusing to comment on the situation that has emerged at the Department of Environmental Health since the director went on some form of extended leave against the backdrop of allegations that the ministry had asked for his resignation. A catalog of issues, including garbage collection, the management of overtime at the George Town dump, questions over private sector sub-contracts, disgruntled staff and staff shortages, have surrounded the department over the last few months but government is very reluctant to tell the public what is going on.

Officials told CNS Monday that DEH Director Roydell Carter remains on leave and that there were “no updates at this time”. Although government officials have denied that Carter is on required leave or has been suspended, the dump boss has not been at work since at least November and there have been no official comments about his status.

CNS has learned from multiple sources that Carter is in the firing line over a catalog of issues that also led to the resignation of his deputy, Mark Rowland, who had previously been credited with implementing a number of improvements at the landfill, including the recycling efforts.

Despite the lack of senior management now at the dump and another all too familiar government situation where top jobs are being filled by staff acting in post, the ministry is currently in negotiations over its proposed integrated waste management project.

A consortium led by Dart’s construction company, DECCO, emerged as the preferred bidder on the contract, which will see the government turn towards waste-to-energy as the main solution for managing the islands’ rubbish. As government continues to negotiate the contract with DECCO, officials stated that there was no update on that either.

It is still not clear what elements of the national waste-management system the private sector partner will take and what the public will still be covering with the public purse, but one thing that has emerged is that there are no plans to expand the recycling by having curbside collections.

Given that government is backing the waste-to-energy facility in order for DECCO and its partners to make a profit on that, it will need to have as much garbage as possible to feed the burner, undermining the incentive for a more comprehensive reduce, reuse, recycle or recover project.

The government has also refused to answer inquiries from CNS about alleged recent heated meetings with staff at the DEH and ministry bosses. The current talks with DECCO and plans to implement the waste-to-energy project will impact current staff, but it appears the lines of communication are not as open as they should be, with morale said to be very low among garbage workers as they face current turmoil and significant future change.

