Westin to dump ‘Beach Closed’ signs

The beach at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

(CNS): The manager of the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa has said that the facility will no longer be deploying its “Beach Closed” signs after pictures of them circulated on social media on Wednesday, stirring up significant public controversy.

Although the hotel has used the signs for years during private functions or when cleaning areas of its enviable stretch of Seven Mile Beach, Jim Mauer told CNS the signs would be replaced by ones that better reflect what is going on, as he repeated his position that local customers are always welcome at his hotel and the beach.

Mauer said he understands that the signs are polarising, given the current issues surrounding beach access, but that they were not meant literally because, of course, the beach cannot be closed. He said the hotel uses the signs for weddings or other functions as a way of alerting beachgoers that the spot is being reserved for a specific event for a given period.

He said the signs are used when the beach is being cleaned or when there is a need to cordon off an area for any reason in relation to what’s happening at the hotel. He said that the signs are used quite often and he believes the hotel has been using them for at least ten years.

“But I couldn’t believe it when I realised they were trending on social media this morning and causing such a stir,” he said.

The hotel is currently averaging above 50% occupancy, increasing each week as tourism rebounds, and was booked by a group this week, which means there are various private events going on where the guests will be using the beach. Mauer said he understands that does not exclude other beachgoers from access and the signs are meant to show that there will be things happening in the spot that could disturb them.

“As of today, we will no longer use these signs,” he said, adding that they are getting different signs made that indicate more clearly what is going on. This is so that other beachgoers can be more aware that if they sit on the beach in that area they might find themselves unwittingly in the middle of a stranger’s wedding.

“We do not wish to deter our local customers at all. We still welcome everyone to the bar and restaurants and the beach is as always open to all,” he said.