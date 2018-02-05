Lands commission created to manage public use

(CNS): Government has now created the Public Lands Commission, a body established in the 2017 Public Lands Law, which will help regulate the use and enjoyment of public land and implement government’s policies. The creation of the PLC comes against a backdrop of mounting concern about beach access and the challenges presented by some beachfront landowners trying to prevent members of the public walking along, using or accessing the coastlines around the three islands. Officials said this would be a priority for the new body.

The newly founded commission will be chaired by a civil servant, as designated by the law. Director of Lands and Survey Rupert Vasquez will serve for two years. The other seven commissioners are Tourism Chief Officer Stran Bodden, Tourism Attraction Board Chair Carla Reid, J. Robert Bodden, Teddie Ebanks, Christina McTaggart-Pineda, Temple Cleveland Tatum, and Ezmie Smith, a prominent member of the activist group, Concerned Citizens, which has been campaigning for years to register beach access points to prevent them from being lost.

Aside from ensuring that policy and rules surrounding public land use is upheld, the commission will have the authority to issue permits for the use of commercial activities and organised events on public lands and respond to complaints about the use or misuse of public land.

Minister for Lands Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said, “One of the government’s priorities is to ensure that our people benefit from a healthy environment, which means we want to continue to ensure that beach access is maintained and managed to the benefit of locals and visitors alike. While the commission is in its developing stage and there are still regulatory and policy matters to be finalised, it is tasked with protecting the right of access to and use of public land by members of the public, including enforcement of public rights of way over private land.”

As chair of the new commission, Vasquez said the “eager and committed group” had already met three times and he was aware of the public interest in the issue of beach access.

“The commission is aware of the various media reports, concerns and interests that have been generated in respect to public beach accesses across our islands, and I confirm that this is also a matter of high priority for the commission,” he said. “The PLC is the designated government authority which can apply to the Grand Court for the settlement of public right of way access disputes arising under the Prescription Law, and it can deal with unregistered public accesses to the beach.”

Vasquez said the commission would implement the law fully, including consultation with government in relation to making Regulations for the Public Lands Law.

The commission also said it was aware of the importance of the proper use of public lands and would strive to ensure that the Law and its Regulations, once passed by Cabinet, are implemented in a fair and equitable manner. As the PLC shares the public’s desire to have various public land matters addressed in a timely manner, meetings of the PLC will be held as frequently as possible in order to ensure that the necessary procedures are in place to implement the spirit of the Public Lands Law.

“The commission has been provided with draft regulations for consultation and they will govern the public conduct and use of public spaces and protection of public lands; the regulations are absolutely necessary in order for the commission to fulfill its role,” Vasquez added. He said the recommendations from the Ministry of Lands would need to be approved by Cabinet.

The Public Lands Law allows for the appointment of staff to assist the commission in their duties and for an inspectorate regime to assist with the enforcement of the Public Lands Law. It also allows for the appointment of a chief inspector, additional inspectors, and a secretary to the PLC. The chief inspector may also designate various officers from government statutory authorities, companies or departments, such as the Department of Commerce and Investment or Department of Environment, as deputy inspectors to assist in the enforcement of this law.

These positions have been approved in the Ministry of Lands’ 2018 budget, and they will assist in the enforcement of the law and provide administrative support to the PLC. It is anticipated that the recruitment process for these posts will commence within the next quarter.

“As the Public Lands Commission begins its journey to regulate the use of public lands to the benefit of the people of the Cayman Islands, I trust that the 2017 Beach Access Report, which will shortly be released to the Commission and the general public, will be a key reference tool to assist it in taking action for situations such as protecting the right of access to and use of public land,” said O’Connor-Connolly.

“The report can also be used as a reference to gather evidence with which to apply to the Grand Court on behalf of the public for the settlement of public right of way access disputes.”

The PLC and ministry plans to keep the general public informed on the development of this new reform, as well as providing stakeholders with clarity on the new law in order to ensure compliance.

Members of the public may access a copy of the Public Lands Law (2017) by visiting the documents and law tab at www.caymanlandinfo.ky. Queries and complaints regarding the Public Lands Law may be sent to the Public Land Commission at [email protected]. Correspondence can be sent to the Chair of the Public Lands Commission by physical delivery to the Government Administration Building or via postal delivery to PO Box 1089, Grand Cayman, KY1-1102 Cayman Islands.

