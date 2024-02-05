Buying land needs to be about conservation, say activists

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly explains GIG plans for Pease Bay Beach

Sign at Pease Bay Beach showing CIG plans at that location

(CNS): Over the last few years, the Cayman Islands Government has approved the purchase of several beachfront lots to provide access to the islands’ coastline for locals, stay-over visitors and cruise passengers, as development increasingly blocks off Seven Mile Beach and other popular oceanfront areas. However, local activists are calling for public consultation about how that beachfront property should be developed because adding facilities like parking and toilet blocks will not increase the amount of land held for conservation.

Speaking at the Chamber Economic Forum on Friday, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said that one of the reasons why the CIG has been purchasing beachfront property in various locations was to enable locals and visitors to have places to go to enjoy the sun, sea and sand without it feeling overcrowded and help with what he sees as sustainable tourism.

The government has been using the Environmental Protection Fund to acquire the beach land, even though this fund is supposed to be used to buy critical habitat or expand the current 11% of protected land across the Cayman Islands to the goal of at least 30%, which the acquired beach does not necessarily do.

Local environmental activist group Sustainable Cayman has said that the process of purchasing beachfront land needs to acknowledge the balance between development for tourism and land protected as space for Caymanians to treasure the islands’ environmental heritage and uniqueness.

“With the government acquiring an estimated 48 pieces of land, we can only be concerned that with just over 11% of terrestrial resources being currently protected under the National Conservation Council, much more important ecosystem services, such as mangroves and endemic foliage, will be lost to development,” the non-profit organisation said in a short statement.

“Development plans for Pease Bay Beach Park appear to feature many environmentally disruptive developmental elements, such as an over 22-ft concrete and decorative stoneground mural of a turtle, which is ironic on beaches where turtles are found to nest, a parking lot designed to accommodate tour bus parking as well as food vendor trucks, a 59-by-29-foot sand volleyball court, and multiple gazebos considerably near to the setback line.”

The activists said they appreciate the addition of areas for recreational camping, solar panel usage on public bathrooms, and particular undisturbed areas of existing vegetation, but this project, by way of example, appears to be more about a commercial hub for cruise ship and stayover tourists than providing beach access to the people of Bodden Town.

“In all my years, not once have I heard locals beg for beach vendors and gazebos at the beach,” said one of the Sustainable Cayman Ambassadors, who pointed out that the lack of natural public beaches is due to unchecked development. The NPO is calling on the government to consider using the space it is acquiring to plant endemic and indigenous plants and fruit-bearing trees.

“While areas like public bathrooms and camping grounds show consideration towards locals, we believe that the other developmental aspects would be better replaced by endemic and indigenous plants, specifically fruit- and vegetable-bearing ones to benefit both locals as well as birds and butterflies, picnic benches for social and community engagement, beachside vegetation to reduce coastal erosion, and a parking lot that does not greatly impact natural vegetation, soil and ecosystems.”

Sustainable Cayman stated that the land and ecosystems of value here should remain as space for the people of Cayman today and future generations to come, as the NPO called for public engagement so that the intentions are clear concerning the acquisition of beach property for the community.