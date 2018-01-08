Consultants and education in OAG sights

(CNS): Auditor General Sue Winspear has revealed that the use of consultant services by government will be one of the first performance audits to be published this year and that her office will also be taking a look at education spending with a view to producing a report before the end of 2018. Speaking to CNS about the massive improvements in public finance reporting, the independent government auditor also stated that there were still weakness around the management of public cash that needed work and specific areas that she wanted to look at to help drive the continued improvement.

Over the next few months government authorities will be working to get their completed and auditable accounts to the auditor general for the end of the 2016/17 eighteen-month financial period, which began last June and paved the way for the new multi-year budgeting process. While government bean counters will be focused on the job at hand to get the government’s first ever clean bill of health in public accounting, the auditor general also has plans to undertake performance audits that she hopes will help focus attention on some of the reaming problem areas.

The work that her office has undertaken on the issue of consultants is expected to be published next month, and although Winspear was reluctant to talk about the details of the report, which is not yet completed, she indicated that the office will be making several recommendations to the government as a result of what her team found during the audit work, which she said was evidence based.

On the heels of that, Winspear said her office will be completing a wider audit of the entire core government workforce, examining how public money is spent on all personnel and asking if the public is getting value for money over the way government workers are deployed and managed.

She also revealed plans to “take a deeper dive” into the Customs Department.

The office published an updated report in the summer following up on the recommendations that had been made by the OAG and the Public Accounts Committee on various historical audits. Looking back at the 2015 report on government revenue collection, the auditors found very little progress had been made on the systems related to earnings. As a result, Winspear said that the office would focus on customs first as it is one of government’s largest revenue generating agencies.

The auditor general is also very keen to begin an audit on education spending. Diverting from the audits that have historically examined the management of costly education infrastructure projects, Winspear said she wanted to examine the operational spending, where cash is going, how it’s being managed, and gather relevant information for government and the public to interpret about the investment in education and the outcomes. The senior auditor said that she was “passionate” about taking on this challenge due to is wider importance and the need for solid data.

Winspear said that government has improved significantly when it comes to managing the accounts but she warned that there are still areas of weakness that need to be addressed and the public sector leadership needed to maintain the momentum. Given the many historic problems, she said it was difficult for government to tackle all the major problems that it has faced. Commending the leadership of the deputy governor and the accountant general in particular, she said the finance function across government was going in the right direction but there was still a mixed level of competencies among public sector accountants.

She also raised concerns about transparency and the need to ensure the people understand how public money is being spent and what is being achieved as a result.

Check back to CNS throughout this week for more from the auditor general on this issue.

Category: Government Finance, Government oversight, Politics