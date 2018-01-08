Ministry denies Carter’s suspension

(CNS): Despite widespread reports from multiple sources that Roydell Carter has been placed on required leave and is facing pressure to resign from his job as the director of the Department of Environmental Health, the ministry has denied that he has been suspended. The ministry’s chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, released a statement Monday afternoon admitting that Carter was on leave but suggesting it was not as a result of any official action or concerns over the mismanagement of the department’s budget.

“Contrary to reports in the media, DEH Director Roydell Carter has not been suspended and there are no funds unaccounted for at DEH,” Ahearn stated. “Carter is currently on leave, and Dr Paulino Rodriguez is Acting Director in his absence.”

However, according to multiple sources that have spoken with CNS and other media outlets, Carter is on leave in direct relation to issues relating to the financial management at the department and that he is under pressure to give up his top civil service post.

For several weeks now government officials have refused to comment on the truthful situation regarding the management at the department. The DEH deals with the landfills on all three islands as well as garbage collection services, which have been suffering over the last few weeks due to a combination of staff shortages and equipment failures.

Despite the mounting evidence in the public domain that all is not well at the department, the government refuses to be transparent about the situation or what plans it has to address the resulting delays in garbage collection service and, among other problems, the refusal at the George Town dump to take derelict cars.

According to a number of government and other sources that have now spoken with CNS since we began making enquiries about concerns, who spoke on condition of anonymity, there are some serious problems at the landfill that came to a head towards the end of last year.

The issues are not related to missing, stolen or misappropriated funds, but rather to a massive budget overrun which has not been approved and falls foul of the appropriations law.

Although it is understood and has been confirmed by the ministry that an internal audit was triggered as a result of the financial challenges, officials continue to remain silent about any findings.

Category: environmental health, Health, Local News