Dump boss suspended from job

(CNS): Roydell Carter, the director of the Department of Environmental Health, has been suspended from his post amid undisclosed allegations of a budget overrun of millions of dollars, CNS has learned. Government officials have refused to comment on the situation relating to the DEH boss but sources close to government have confirmed that Carter was placed on required leave several weeks ago after the extent of the mismanagement of the budget, which appears to have been spent on overtime for staff, emerged.

Although officials had denied that Carter had been suspended before Christmas, an internal audit has been underway relating to the over-spend and CNS understands that the director was suspended as the inquiry started. After CNS submitted several question about the matter to the minister, chief officer and the deputy governor, officials sent a short response stating, “CIG declines to comment on the matter,” despite the fact that the issues are understood to relate to the mismanagement of public funds.

Carter has been at the helm of the DEH, which is responsible for the management of landfills and garbage collection, for more than a dozen years. Historically, the facility has seen a catalog of issues, mostly relating to chronic under investment. But despite significant investment in equipment during the last administration, the waste collection service has still been plagued in recent weeks with delays and technical problems. Eastern districts in particular appear to have been the most impacted, with residents complaining of waiting more than two weeks for garbage to be collected.

A recent ban on derelict vehicles being accepted at the George Town landfill has raised new concerns, with crumbling and rusting car wrecks being abandoned on the road side.

At the end of November, Carter had reportedly placed a ban on overtime in an effort to rein in the overspending, which has had a direct impact on service. It is understood that this was not communicated to the ministry, and shortly after memos about the overtime ban were circulated among the DEH teams, the ministry confirmed that an internal audit was underway. However, officials continued to deny that Carter had been suspended.

However, CNS has learned from three separate sources that the director is not in post and is facing pressure to resign.

The internal audit and question mark over Carter’s future comes at a time when the department is believed to be engaged in the sensitive negotiations with Dart’s construction firm, DECCO, and a consortium of experts that secured the public contract to implement the new National Integrated Solid Waste Management System project. It is not clear how Carter’s absence will impact those talks.

Whatever the final outcome regarding the lucrative and long-term contract for implementing the waste-to-energy and other elements of the new system, public complaints and concerns over garbage collection have mounted in recent weeks. Officials responded with new collection days this week and said that garbage crews were scheduled to begin working extra hours Thursday in areas that are overdue for service. Officials continued to blame the delays on the holidays and equipment problems, making no mention of the management issues.

Residents in George Town and along the West Bay Road to Snug Harbour can expect collections on Friday, while crews will be collecting in Central George Town, Windsor Park and Prospect on Saturday, Spotts, Spotts Newlands and Savannah on Sunday and Bodden Town, North Side, East End and West Bay on Monday.

DEH officials said residents who continue to experience non-collection of waste should call 949-6696, email [email protected] or visit the DEH website.

Category: environmental health, Health, Jobs, Local News