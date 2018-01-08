Suspect charged over car crimes

(CNS): Following his arrest last week, a 46-year-old man from West Bay has been charged with criminal trespass and interfering with a motor vehicle following an incident early Friday morning, when he was reportedly trespassing on private property and trying to get into a car. He has also been charged with two counts of theft relating to incidents on 19 and 21 September, when a quantity of cash was taken from parked vehicles. The local man was scheduled to appear in court Monday, 8 January.

