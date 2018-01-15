Customs net drug suspects in three separate cases

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Customs Department has arrested four people over the last week in three separate drug smuggling cases. On Friday, 12 January, customs officers arrested a 35-year-old Caymanian man and a 34-year-old woman from Trinidad who is a permanent resident here. They are accused of importing ganja through the local parcel post and are both currently in custody while the investigations continue.

Two other people were arrested in two separate incidents at the airport.

On 9 January a 24-year-old man from Nicaragua was arrested for the possession and importation of ganja following his arrival on a Cayman Airways charter flight from the country. No other details were revealed but officials said that he has already appeared in court.

On Saturday, 13 January, a 23-year-old American man was arrested by customs as he was leaving from ORIA. He has since been charged for possession of ganja and is expected to appear in court this week.

Speaking about the latest arrests for drug smuggling and the case of an American arrested at the airport with a loaded gun, Deputy Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson, who is the officer responsible for the Customs Border Protection Portfolio, said they were the result of enforcement reforms and the vigilance and dedication of officers to securing the borders.

“The sustained Customs Department, RCIPS and Immigration Department collaboration allows us to be more effective in protecting the public from contraband and other threats to our national security,” he said, as he congratulated the customs team.

Following the recent arrest of a fugitive from the US, who was wanted in connection with the murder of his pregnant partner, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford also highlighted the importance of the collaboration between the local enforcement arms of government. Thanking the officers, he said they worked very hard and very long hours.

“Our task is made easier today by our partnership with other key stakeholders, including and particularly the RCIPS and the Immigration Department. The recent joint operation with the RCIPS to capture a US fugitive who was wanted for murder is another fine example of the successes this partnership can generate,” Clifford added.

Category: Local News