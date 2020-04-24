Drivers get reprieve on vehicle inspections

Minister Joey Hew in the LA on Thursday

(CNS): Government will now be able to continue collecting vehicle licence fees and drivers can remain legal without a certificate of road-worthiness after amendments to the Traffic Law were passed in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The minister responsible for roads, Joey Hew, said the change allows Cabinet to issue directives to the director of the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing during emergencies.

This will enable vehicle owners whose licences have expired to renew them online for three more months without a current inspection certificate, which addresses the problems arising out of the shelter-in-place order imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Cayman.

The bill was the first piece of legislation to be dealt with during Thursday’s historic sitting, in which eight members appeared electronically. It was unanimously approved.

During the SARS pandemic in 2004 the UK adopted similar legislative provisions and the Cayman Islands bill is based on those amendments.

Hew said the changes would provide the legal flexibility needed to respond quickly during emergencies, such as natural disasters, outbreaks or pandemics, where the Emergency Powers Law has not been enacted, as is the case with the current national health crisis.

“Because of the current law’s inflexibility, owners are not able to renew online without their certificate of road-worthiness being current for over three months,” he said.

But because government cannot predict every circumstance, “we’ve made it broad enough to allow flexibility in various segments of the law”, Hew said. “As a result of this amendment, we should be able to quickly respond to any future unforeseen circumstance.”