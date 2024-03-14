Cayman’s GDP grew by 3.6% in the first half of 2023

(CNS): According to the Cayman Islands Semi-Annual Economic Report 2023 by the Economics and Statistics Office, the gross domestic product grew by an estimated 3.6% in the first half of last year. However, with inflation running at around 5.3% during the same six-month period, few people benefitted from the expanding economy. The weighted average lending rate rose to over 9% from 6.53%, while the prime lending rate increased to 8.13% from 4.88%, meaning that most people were paying more and earning less.

In addition to reporting the various economic indicators, the document reflects Cayman’s rapidly growing population, with increases of 12.4% in work permits, 7.3% in electricity consumption, and 10.6% in water consumption during the first half of last year.

According to the ESO, indicators suggest that GDP increased by an estimated 4% in real terms in the second quarter of the year, following an estimated growth of 3.2% in the first quarter. This economic expansion in the first half of the year largely reflected increased activities in the tourism sector, which

supported growth in transport, utilities and other sectors.

With the return of tourists, the sector with the sharpest estimated growth was the hospitality industry (hotels, restaurants and bars), which was up by 25.9%. The financial services sector, which is the largest contributor to GDP, expanded by 2.6% during the six-month period covered by the report.

Despite the health of the financial sector and the rebound in tourism, the ESO warned that the robust economic demand in the first half of the year would be undermined by the sustained inflationary and interest rate pressures that dampened demand over the second half of last year.