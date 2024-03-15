Redacted report reveals little to justify subsea cable

Maya-1 undersea cable

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has released a heavily redacted outline business case, compiled by consultants Grant Thornton, on the government’s plans for a new telecommunications submarine cable. Key details have all been omitted, such as costs (estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars), its length and where it will be linked to.

The report also assumes that one or both of the existing cables could be decommissioned, though the authors did not consult Cable and Wireless, which is part of the consortium that owns the MAYA-1 linking these islands to the region.

The redacted report concludes that with no “certain prospect of a private sector operator” building a new undersea cable, there is a “valid argument for CIG to intervene” to ensure resilience for Cayman’s international connectivity.

However, the redactions block figures that might show costs to build and manage the new cable as well as details of its proposed destination, making it hard for the public to see the justification for it. The report also makes a number of assumption that don’t appear to have been checked, such as whether or not it was likely that one or both of the existing cables would be decommissioned. It appears that the consultants did not ask the owners.

CNS made an FOI request to see the report in December last year after the ministry refused to answer our questions on the subject. The request was initially denied but CNS made a further request for an internal review, afterwhich the ministry agreed to release a redacted version of the report. However, it then took two months for the report to finally be made public, making a mockery of the comment in a press release that its publication marked “a significant step in its ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability”.

Even though the report was released in response to an FOI request by CNS, we were not given the usual courtesy of receiving the report before it was released more broadly to all other media houses. Because our FOI request has still not been answered formally, CNS has submitted a complaint to the Office of the Ombudsman about how it was handled and requested an appeal for the release of the full document.

In the unredacted elements of the report, the consultants made several recommendations to government. The first is that it proceeds with the project to secure at least one, if not two, new international subsea cables, though no price has been placed on either.

They also recommend creating and staffing a government-owned cable company, sponsored chiefly by the Infrastructure Ministry, supported by a cross-CIG sponsor board, which would develop the preferred approach for delivery and key financial constraints, among others issues.

However, the document provides little assurance to the public that the investment of tens of millions of dollars would result in better, more secure or cheaper communication services for residents or local businesses. Since government began discussing the proposal, Cable and Wireless has stated publicly that the project is pointless. The telecom firm said the current network has the capacity to manage even a five-fold increase in traffic.

Nevertheless, the PACT administration picked up the project from the PPM-led administration, and the current minister, Jay Ebanks, appears to be enthusiastic about it.

“The Cayman Islands Subsea Cable Project is more than an infrastructure initiative; it’s a commitment to our future,” he stated. “By releasing this business case to the public, we are underscoring our dedication to transparency, accountability, and our unwavering belief in the power of digital connectivity to drive progress. I am confident that this project will serve as a lighthouse, guiding our islands towards

unprecedented growth and connectivity.”

However, CNS has learned that government is now divided on going forward with the plans after findings by its own working group indicated that the cost may be far higher than suggested in this redacted report. The government has already spent several million dollars on the project, including on this outline business case and other preparation work on the proposal, as well as contracting a number of other consultants and hiring new staff.