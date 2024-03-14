Inflation begins to slow but averaged 3.8% in 2023

(CNS): The cost of living rose by an average of 3.8% last year compared with 2022, the Economics and Statistics Office confirmed after releasing its Consumer Price Index Report for 2023 this week. While inflation slowed last year, particularly during the last quarter, the rise in the CPI followed the 9.5% average increase during the previous year, which means consumers were still paying over 13% more for everything at the start of this year than they were at the start of 2022.

In the last quarter of 2023, the rate of inflation slowed to just 1.7% compared to the rate at the end of September. However, for almost four years, inflation has increased year on year while most people’s earnings have failed to keep up with the very high cost of living in the Cayman Islands.

Nearly all of the categories of goods and services measured by the ESO increased in price during 2023, including the basic necessities of housing and utilities, which were well above the average rate. Utilities increased by well over 4% throughout 2023, which consumers must pay on top of the previous year’s increases in power and water bills.

Overall housing costs were impacted by another 12.8% increase in rent prices, which is three times the average inflation rate. With a massive shortfall in affordable accommodation to meet the demand, rental units in the private sector are increasingly unaffordable, leading to extremely cramped living conditions for many low-paid workers.

The overall cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell by 0.6% due to a decrease in the price of vegetables (down 9.7%), fruit, tea, coffee, cocoa, seafood, milk, cheese, and eggs. This was countered by a price rise in oils and fats (up by 17.8%), sugar, sugar confectionary and snacks (up by 11.9%), soft drinks, juices, meat, bread and cereal.

The ESO has also released the imports report for the second quarter of last year. The total value of merchandise imported in July, August, and September 2023 was $380.29 million, which was 0.8% less than the third quarter of 2022. This was largely because the value of petroleum imports declined by 26% due to a drop in the price of oil. However, the importation of non-petroleum goods grew by 4.9% during the review period.

See all the ESO reports on its website.






