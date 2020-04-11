Public beaches closed Easter Monday

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Saturday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has announced that all public beaches will be closed on Easter Monday because of concerns arising out of the behaviour of people on Seven Mile Public Beach on Good Friday. The Public Health Law regulations will be changed later today to confirm the shut-down on beach access for the public from one minute past midnight on 13 April, but it may also prove to be a longer term closure.

The premier has warned in the past that beach access could be closed during the soft curfew because of the numbers of people congregating there and the danger it presents for the spread of the coronavirus through the community, undermining the significant efforts to close the islands down and try to contain the virus.

Despite wanting to keep access to the beaches open to allow people to swim and exercise on the beach, the increased abuse of that element of the curfew exception has caused major concern.

“The issue with the beaches has us all really disillusioned,” McLaughlin said at Saturday’s COVID-19 briefing update, as he announced that the beaches would close on Monday. “We are absolutely courting disaster. If Good Friday was the way it was, I shudder to think what Easter Monday would be if we leave it uncontrolled.”

He said he was not certain about a longer term closure but it was under consideration. However, he said his priority was to close the beach on holiday Monday.

The premier added that he still did not think a full lockdown curfew was practical because people need to eat and access medicines. He said if he believed that locking the country down for one week would fix the problem, he would do it, but it would not fix it because once it was opened up again, the problem would return.

McLaughlin explained the purpose of the current approach and the need to curtail the interaction of people to an absolute minimum, and he pointed out this would have to continue for some time.

The premier expressed concern about the community transmission we are now seeing, and he was less hopeful today (Saturday) than he was last week that Cayman can trace and isolate most of those connected to the cases we have so far., But he warned again that it would not succeed without the cooperation of the public.

This problem of people abusing the soft curfew is compounding the issue, he said. People who are “partying because they think they are well” had to understand that the virus is out there in the community.

The premier also lit up social media during the press briefing when he said the ban did not really impact people with private beachfronts or a house on the beach, as people queried the concept of any beach being private. However, the premier emphasized that his concerns related to the public beach areas on Seven Mile Beach and Barkers. The people congregating and partying on the beach were the problem, not people swimming in front of their own homes.

The point McLaughlin was making was about the dangers of significant numbers of people drinking and hanging out on the beach under the guise of going to swim or walk for the purpose of exercising.

This, he said, this was the reason why the beaches would definitely be closed to the public on Easter Monday, usually a day when people would go to the beach and have fun. But depending on the decision made in Cabinet, the premier warned that the beaches may be closed for a protracted period and if that was the case, then he would reveal the details as soon as possible.