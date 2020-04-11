Public beaches closed Easter Monday
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has announced that all public beaches will be closed on Easter Monday because of concerns arising out of the behaviour of people on Seven Mile Public Beach on Good Friday. The Public Health Law regulations will be changed later today to confirm the shut-down on beach access for the public from one minute past midnight on 13 April, but it may also prove to be a longer term closure.
The premier has warned in the past that beach access could be closed during the soft curfew because of the numbers of people congregating there and the danger it presents for the spread of the coronavirus through the community, undermining the significant efforts to close the islands down and try to contain the virus.
Despite wanting to keep access to the beaches open to allow people to swim and exercise on the beach, the increased abuse of that element of the curfew exception has caused major concern.
“The issue with the beaches has us all really disillusioned,” McLaughlin said at Saturday’s COVID-19 briefing update, as he announced that the beaches would close on Monday. “We are absolutely courting disaster. If Good Friday was the way it was, I shudder to think what Easter Monday would be if we leave it uncontrolled.”
He said he was not certain about a longer term closure but it was under consideration. However, he said his priority was to close the beach on holiday Monday.
The premier added that he still did not think a full lockdown curfew was practical because people need to eat and access medicines. He said if he believed that locking the country down for one week would fix the problem, he would do it, but it would not fix it because once it was opened up again, the problem would return.
McLaughlin explained the purpose of the current approach and the need to curtail the interaction of people to an absolute minimum, and he pointed out this would have to continue for some time.
The premier expressed concern about the community transmission we are now seeing, and he was less hopeful today (Saturday) than he was last week that Cayman can trace and isolate most of those connected to the cases we have so far., But he warned again that it would not succeed without the cooperation of the public.
This problem of people abusing the soft curfew is compounding the issue, he said. People who are “partying because they think they are well” had to understand that the virus is out there in the community.
The premier also lit up social media during the press briefing when he said the ban did not really impact people with private beachfronts or a house on the beach, as people queried the concept of any beach being private. However, the premier emphasized that his concerns related to the public beach areas on Seven Mile Beach and Barkers. The people congregating and partying on the beach were the problem, not people swimming in front of their own homes.
The point McLaughlin was making was about the dangers of significant numbers of people drinking and hanging out on the beach under the guise of going to swim or walk for the purpose of exercising.
This, he said, this was the reason why the beaches would definitely be closed to the public on Easter Monday, usually a day when people would go to the beach and have fun. But depending on the decision made in Cabinet, the premier warned that the beaches may be closed for a protracted period and if that was the case, then he would reveal the details as soon as possible.
See Saturday’s COVID-19 briefing on CIGTV:
Idk whose feelings hurt more. Mine cause a few fools ruined the beach for me or John John’s because he’s got public criticism.
It would be interesting to know how many of the people that were in breach of the rules were also under the influence of alcohol. It might well be that the decision to classify the liquor stores as essential is at the root of many of the other problems that the Premier is rightfully concerned about.
So only millionaires can go beach now?
Yeah they gonna test the entire island and lock down the beaches and the entire community.
Come on that’s what we all want right?
It is significant that no mention was made of the concerns raised at the last briefing that certain Covid-19 positive individuals who were supposed to be in self quarantine had been seen out and about in the community, despite the CMO issuing a strong warning at that briefing detailing the penalties for this offence. It was even more significant that neither the Premier or the CMO today issued any denial that such offences had occurred or advised that anyone had been warned for prosecution. It seems we have a classic cover up.
It’s unfortunate that people seem to be congregating on the beaches rather than using them to exercise and I sympathise with the government’s frustration and understand why they feel the need to shut the beaches down. That said, I found today’s press conference very troubling for a number of reasons. I am starting to believe that the Premier had sincerely hoped that we had a chance to contain this virus such that we would get to a point where there were no new cases and that then he could soften the curfew measures and allow business to resume. The problem is, it is clear now that this is not going to happen. Even if a two week hard lockdown was imposed. And we can’t keep doing this in perpetuity. While encouraging people to work at home, keeping the borders closed and banning large group gatherings, are policies that will need to be in plwce for some time, we simply can’t deny people the ability to earn money to feed their families forever. At some point in the next four to six weeks we are going to have to bite the bullet and accept that we are going to have to live with this until there is a vaccine (and that is assuming an effective one can be found within 18 months and that is not guaranteed). Even with some sort of wide-scale testing procedure, we need to accept that 20 or even 50 people might die of this here over a year. That’s tragic, but being under house arrest for six months is not a real option. We are not a state of millions of people. We are not likely looking at hundreds or thousands of people dying in any scenario where people are practicing even a reasonable amount of social distancing.
Secondly, and even more disturbingly, is the increasing popularity of the idea of arresting or charging people for spreading “fake news”. The fact that the Governor and the Minister for Health are supporting the arrest of someone for essentially sending a stupid whatsapp message suggesting that the governor had organised a flight to get his wife home, or arresting people for posting mean things as comments on CNS is extremely disturbing. Mr. Rankin’s comments may have been rude, unfounded and untrue, but the idea that he ought to be charged for sending a voicenote to his friends sets a dangerous precedent. Prosecuting someone for being an idiot may be tempting but surely this not compatible with the values of a free and democratic society. Mr Roper, you know better than this.
As for Mr. Seymour, I sincerely felt bad for him as he is clearly trying to do his best in challenging circumstances. That said, he should have a little thicker skin as a veteran politician. Yes, people have left rude comments, but again, suggesting that they ought to be arrested for them is absurd. These are indeed serious times, and people are scared, they have already lost or might lose their jobs. They are stuck here and can’t get home. Or they are Caymanians worrying about how to feed their families.They are confined to their houses and subjected to rules that sometimes seem arbitrary. They are frustrated.
Some construcive criticism for the Minister (please don’t arrest me for it), but people want to understand what’s happening at the hospitals. They want to know things like whether we have ventilators, what our policies are on treatment. Whether we have any remdesivir or hydroxychloroquine. They want to know the circumstances surrounding the quarantined positive cases. If you are going to defer to Dr. Lee on everything related to your ministry that’s fine, but maybe people want more time at the conference spent on things that matter to them, like can they get back to work and is there going to be a pension holiday, than hearing scripture and unintelligble translations. I realise you are trying to raise people’s spirits. As you noted in your remarks, some people appreciate this and if you want to keep doing it go ahead. But don’t threaten to arrest the people who don’t want to hear it and criticise you for it. This id a free country and you are better than that. Remember that most people here appreciate your efforts and try to practice the same patience and tolerance that you are preaching to your audience.
Take it as read that the beaches will be closed indefinitely. This is the excuse the gov wanted.
Yet again a few selfish and arrogant people ruin it for everyone else. I agree with this decision but hope that they don’t close the beaches indefinitely. Many of us are abiding by the laws. Food for thought would it be a good idea to implement the following:
1. Ticket anyone who is seen drinking alcohol on the beach. You should only be drinking in your own home. Drinking on the beach encourages socialisation and stupid behaviour (plus its not exercise!). I love a good glass of wine and or a bottle of beer as much as your average young Caymanian but this is just irresponsible and unnecessary.
2. Require everyone to carry ID. I know the police couldn’t check everyone but it would reduce some people meeting up with friends who don’t live in their house holds. Fine them if they are doing so. You shouldn’t be meeting up with people outside your household.
3. Split the beach up like the supermarkets and grocery stores. So by last names 3 days for A-K, 3days for L-Z). Go back to my previous point of having ID on you. If you are out on the beach the wrong day.. BOOM have a fine! Again the police wont be able to check everyone but if they station some officers at popular beach access points (Palms, Cemetery beach etc) it would reduce the numbers.
Come on Cayman! I miss my friends and beach parties as much as everyone else but meeting up with people at the beach is irresponsible. Even if there is just 2 of you this is still a risk. We have been so lucky up till now to still have the beaches open for exercise. The sooner we comply and stomp out this virus the sooner things will start going back to normal. It really isn’t difficult.
Mr Premier, how can you say people who live by/on the beach can access the beach- please be reminded their property ends at the high water mark- so why are they allowed on the beach when we have to stay in our yards-
The beach is not a part of their property, if they can access the beach than we should all be allowed to-
poor jon jon feeling hurt he had tears in his eyes and wasnt coming on the show. r u a moron acting like a child grow up jon jon u r an embarrasment
Communist Caymankind
If you dont like the rules, you are more then welcome to leave the island, what is implied is for your own safety.
If that’s what it is to you @ 6:35pm then it is what it is!
Ok, so 57 people have gotten the virus and one Italian guy died. How many people have recovered?
Where are the tickets for breaking the curfew rules? Hand them out liberally. It will only take a couple of dozen for the message to be received.
Nobody is going to pay them, so what’s the use?
The penalties are minuscule for them to be a deterrent.
Why is it taking so long to get the tickets printed?! Stop the softly softly approach and issue warnings for prosecution to these idiots and see how fast they clear the beach.
Good. Dat wuh yuh get.
Too many mental defectives who think they know better that everyone else & think that they’re more important than everyone else.
A small few ruined it for the rest. Happy Easter.
You are an idiot. It was already ruined for everyone.
No me. I’m enjoying the long weekend. I’m not doing the things I would normally do for the Easter holiday, but I’m eating nice meals, having some drinks, taking long walks with my wife during which we have great conversations, watching some movies, doing some reading, and getting up late. And I’ve slept later the last few mornings than I have in years! I feel sorry for you if you can’t find the simple pleasures available during this time.
Sounds like you need to be on one of those evacuation flights out of here..
The law obviously only applies to those who obey it. I saw a group of Caymanians camping in South Sound, next to where Crow’s Nest used to be. I don’t know if the police have chased them away yet, but seriously – the absolute disdain for the law is astounding.