Violent gun crime mars holiday season

RCIPS checkpoint

(CNS): One murder, at least two armed robberies and several incidents where guns were fired all contributed towards a violent December, according to a round-up of Operation Winter Guardian, the crime and road safety campaign conducted by the RCIPS each year over the Christmas holidays. While 2023 closed with a 30% decline in road deaths compared to 2022 and there were no serious crashes in December, the month still saw 350 collisions and more than 250 traffic violations. This year got off to a violent start with a murder last weekend in West Bay

Throughout December, the RCIPS increased the visibility of its officers to provide public reassurance at the end of a year in which armed robberies were frequent and other crimes, such as theft from vehicles, were commonplace.

The operation focused on providing an increased police presence through high visibility mobile and foot patrols in both commercial and residential areas, along with frequent checkpoints for traffic enforcement and education, as well as to discourage criminal activities.

The RCIPS deployed recruits as well as community officers and officers who carry out a front-facing function, including a number of detectives who wore uniforms throughout the festive crackdown. The Firearm Response Unit’s presence was increased over the period to support both unarmed officers and the community.

During the operation, there were eight reports of serious and violent offences, one being the murder of Sven Connor, and there were at least two other armed robberies involving guns. However, there was a drop in the number of general thefts and vehicle break-ins.

Police also recorded an overall decrease in calls for services in December, but George Town accounted for more than half of the police callouts throughout Operation Winter Guardian.

Although there was a decline in the number of fatal smashes during 2023 compared to 2022, there were still nine people killed on the roads. Given the number of collisions Cayman now sees every day on the road, the RCIPS has devised a multi-pronged strategy to increase public confidence and encourage good choices throughout the season.

By Tuesday, 2 January, when Winter Guardian ended, officers had made 25 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, attended 350 reports of vehicle collisions and given out more than 250 traffic tickets, including 100 speeding offences.

“Although we did not finish the year without serious incidents occurring, I am encouraged by the response and support of the public regarding Operation Winter Guardian and the results we’ve seen from the disruptive measures we’ve put in place,” said Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks in a press release reviewing the seasonal operation.

He said that while it was very difficult to measure the prevention of crime, RCIPS officers “worked diligently throughout the busy period keeping our communities and the roadways safer”.

Ebanks added, “I believe that the operation was successful and well received. I want to thank the public for their support during the respective period. However, this is no indication that we will reduce our vigilance or focus on curtailing serious crimes or our efforts to ensure roadways remain safe.”

Winter Guardian is a strategic redeployment of staff from across the organisation to respond to the season, But Ebanks said the RCIPS is constantly reviewing the deployment of resources to respond as needed to the variety of issues that arise within the community.