Parliament meeting set to deliver UPM budget
(CNS): The United People’s Movement government will bring the 2024/25 budget to parliament on 8 December. In a press release from the House, the Speaker, Sir Alden McLaughlin called for the second meeting and official state opening of the 2023-24 session of the parliament to begin next Friday at 10am. It will include the governor’s first throne speech as well as the budget address.
The budget address will be delivered by the new premier and minister for Finance, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly one of a number of firsts noted by McLaughlin.
“This is a unique State Opening with a new Speaker, Governor, and Premier,” he said. “But it’s a mistake to think this is purely ceremonial. In fact, this is a vitally important meeting for all Caymanians and residents, as the country will be hearing about the government’s spending plans over the next two years, as well as any policy developments that will no doubt impact the public.”
The budget could very well prove to be even more controversial than usual as the government’s spending plans are expected to reach over one billion dollars as it finances a long list of projects in the last spending plan before the next election. The budget has been in process for most of this year and while it will now be labled as a UPM budget much of the work was done under the former premier and finance minister Wayne Panton.
However, there are concerns that some of the projects that would have fallen under Panton’s climate change ministry to help fund the country’s transition to greener energy and begin to build the desperately needed resiliency measures to protect this islands from climate change could have lost out to the new Cabinet line ups other priorities and increased development.
Officials are expecting the meeting to run over several daily sittings and the new Standing Business Committee will meet next week to finalise the order of House business. The State Opening typically leads the first regular meeting of a new session after proclaiming the start of the parliamentary year, and is an opportunity for the governor to address the nation on the key priorities of the United Kingdom and the status of each arm of the governor’s constitutional responsibilities.
Following the throne speech, members usually debate the address given by the governor in a future sitting in order for the premier to provide remarks on the budget and any new policies by the government and give those on the opposition side time to digest the government’s fiscal plan.
Members of the public are able to view the proceedings live in person at the House of Parliament after signing in with security. The event will also be broadcast on CIGTV and its YouTube channel and government’s social media pages and Radio Cayman.
Category: Government Finance, Local News, Politics
will just be more of the same a billion dollars to be spent and nothing to show for it…and then a sprinkling of soon-come promises about major plans(that will never happen)
be afraid…be very afraid.
Complete arrogance and ignorance to assume that these islands will continue to post the revenue it did in the last several years that was mainly driven by real estate sales.
They should be saving for the day revenue declines, a natural disaster occurs etc. but they will blow it for their re-election campaigns.
They have not controlled inflation and will be left with no alternative but to raise fees. Stay tuned cause it is coming.
For those of you that don’t care and continue to get your handouts think of the next generation.
We are a minority in our own country and we should all be concerned that they will continue with rampant development that is not in the best interest of the country but services their masters – the developers.
When the budget is tabled you need to voice your opinions and let’s march!
Oh madam premier, you are mana from heaven, shut down those stupid projects Patton wanted and get the development going again. Help our people please. Now that you and the Unity Team are back in control we will be saved.
March? Lol, noone is coming. Well, maybe a couple of ‘concerned citizens’. You will never get a big number, like when lots and lots of you protested same sex marriage. And remember, you voted for them. Find plan B and consider retirement elsewhere.
Hopefully we wont have to stop to get home for thanks giving again and the big voter Butterball/ Ham give away extravaganza can get on without the political sponsor hovering over them wid he likker up stale breath.This is going be painful next couple of dayz i tell you.
More handouts that we cannot afford. More destruction of our natural environment. More fat cat salaries and allowances. More religious fanaticism. More jackass politics.
Fix the damn dump!!!