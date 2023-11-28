Losses covered on CAL’s Barbados route
(CNS): Cayman Airways’ deal with Barbados to launch the route to the eastern Caribbean island guarantees the airline’s costs, plus a small mark-up according to documents released under a Freedom of Information request. The route ran at just 24% occupancy in October and although November is expected to be better when the numbers are in, CAL will not lose out even if they are not.
While the National flag carrier and the tourism ministry here had previously declined to publish the agreement an internal review following a refused FOI application by CNS has led to the release of the redacted deal with Barbados
Tourism Marketing Inc. and its request for the route.
The airline officials explained on release that the revenue guarantee agreement was redacted in two places because of the issues surrounding the commercial value that could prejudice CAL or Barbados Tourism Marketing. However, its disclosure shows that the guarantee appears to be in Cayman Airways favour.
While it has been difficult for people locally to understand why CAL launched the route the release of the documents shows that it had nothing to lose under the revenue guarantee while at the same time taking the opportunity to test out an inter-Caribbean route without sustaining any loses.
The deal for the route lasts, in the first instance, for just one year having started in October. Cayman Airways is guaranteed that the entire cost of running the route is completely covered with an additional small percentage mark-up even if the planes are empty. If the route succeeds however, the airline gets to keep the profit.
In her letter to CAL’s board chairman officially asking for the route, following discussions between officials on both sides, Shelly Williams the Chair of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc said the flight reflected both the Cayman Islands’ and Barbados’, “commitment to building out regional multi-destination travel.”
While CAL continues to face criticisms over its finances and the large subsidies that it receives from the public purse, the decision to enter into this deal will not have an adverse effect on the airline and could still help boost the Los Angeles route as the flights are timed to allow travellers from California to go to Barbados via Cayman and vice-versa.
Tourism officials here also said, when launching the route, that it could bring European travellers flying into Barbados to Cayman creating potential duel-destination vacationers.
Category: Business, Local News, Tourism, Travel
better than caymanian tax-payers covering the loss i suppose…but shambolic business plan from cal management again.
why not develop and profitable route thaat people want to fly too (vegas?????)
lo-cal You are trying to make sense of nonsense which will never ever make sense”
Losing money wasting a plane on a dead route, Barbados not covering that.
There would be no losses if they stuck with choosing Las Vegas as their next route! It’s the fastest growing city in the US.
and biggest tourist destination in the world!!… should be a no-brainer…even for a caymanian)
Great. We won’t lose money directly. Glad we’re shooting for the stars.
As others have pointed out, the real loss to both locals and tourists is that if we could increase frequency and have an early morning and/or later night flight to Miami, this would greatly increase our ability to connect to flights elsewhere without the need to overnight in Miami.
I accept that it’s possible that slot restrictions or some agreement between CAL and AA prevent this. But absent something like that it’s a no brainer to end this Barbados mess as soon as possible and start running CAL more practically.
This is a great business move by Minister Bryant and assisted by Minister Seymour. You guys are the best, we love you.
24% occupancy sounds about right to Barbados. Put on your thinking cap on real tight and ponder whether people on island wanting a change of scenery would really want to travel to see more ocean and beach?
Direct flights once a week Cayman to Las Vegas would likely be packed.
Los Ángeles is crime and drug ridden and a homeless crisis and that flight route from Cayman to LA should be cancelled.
The “revenue guarantee” will only work IF Barbados actually pays…but as always loopholes will be used..don’t forget their Prime Minister is one very smart lady, who could hypnotise Kenny using his own inflated ego.
It has become clear that CAL is not here to serve the local residents (ie subsidy payers) but exists solely for the MP’s egos and free tickets. Why is there not a daily 7 am flight to MIA and return flight at 9pm? It is certainly not sexy but serves the needs of the local population and business community. Obviously it makes too much sense so will not be implemented.
Does the deal with Barbados include the cost of maintenance delays? What if the flight is stuck there and CAL needs to wet lease a replacement?
Given the total lack of transparency around the “commercial ” aspects of CAL’s operations we will never know.
Don’t know about all that but the CAL board fill up with Moses acolytes is in need of new blood and a full accounting of debts and expenditures need to be published for the public preview like how it use be to see the viability of our national Airline.
Very shortsighted.
Call may not lose money on this route to Barbados but they definitely loss revenue on the Miami route due to less frequency and cargo. Miami and Jamaica have always been the cash cows for the airline and reduced flights to each of these destination to accommodate a Barbados leg does not make sense.
Is it confirmed somewhere that they are running reduced flights to those destinations? I get that it makes logical sense with a limit on aircraft, but I am wondering if this has been confirmed by a CAL rep (or MoneyKenny).
Confirmed on the CAL website, they only run the early morning Miami flight on Friday and late return from Miami flight on Thursday and Friday.