Over 12,600 sought help for mental health in 2022

Alex’s Place at the Cayman Islands Hospital

(CNS): As Cayman marked World Mental Health Day yesterday (10 October), the Health Service Authority (HSA) urged people to pay attention to their mental well-being. More than 12,600 people sought mental health services here last year, according to the Mental Health Commission. Dr Omotayo Bernard, who heads the Behavioural Health Department at the HSA, said people should pay attention to their own mental health and support those who are suffering.

“It’s important to understand that a person’s mental health can have a significant impact on their physical health and their ability to socialise, function and contribute to their communities,” she said.

“It’s crucial to address mental health issues as soon as possible. Our world is constantly changing, and we need to proactively address the challenges that affect our daily lives. Ignoring these issues won’t help, so if you notice that your mental health is affecting your work, relationships with family and colleagues, seek help. I urge the community to support each other, talk about mental health and access care if needed,” Dr Bernard advised.

The largest group accessing mental health services in 2022 was the 25-44 age group, followed by the under-18 age group.

“People, especially our youth, should not be afraid to access mental health care,” Dr Bernard added. “We may not all be affected at the same level, but we have all needed to, at some point, assess and take care of our mental health. Therefore, we should support and encourage each other to be open and access care.”

Adolescents with mental health issues can access services through Alex’s Place, located on the main campus of the George Town Hospital. The Alex Panton Foundation and the Ministry of Health and Wellness partnered to establish the facility, which was opened in January, to provide mental health care to people aged between 10 and 20.

To mark this year’s theme, “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right”, the HSA is having a symposium today (Wednesday, 11 October) on the subject, which is open to the public. The Behavioural Health Department will host a public panel discussion on the local human rights legislation and its implications for those with mental health challenges.

The event will be held in the Hibiscus Conference Rooms, George Town Hospital, between 1:30pm and 3:30pm. Panelists will include HSA and Behavioral Health Associates Cayman (BHAC) Psychiatrist Dr Marc Lockhart, HSA Legal Counsel Garcia Kelly, Chair of the Cayman Islands Mental Health Commission Fiona McDougall, and a representative of the Human Rights Commission.

Residents across the Cayman Islands can access mental health support services from its Behavioural Health Department year-round. Another point of access to care for people having ongoing difficulties with community adjustment and interpersonal relations is the HSA’s Day Centre. This facility provides a supportive learning environment, clinical assistance, and social support. The multi-disciplinary team comprises mental health nurses, occupational therapists, and social workers.