Welfare reform to roll out after years of neglect

Minister André Ebanks (from social media)

(CNS): Cabinet has approved new regulations that pave the way for the launch of the Department of Financial Assistance later next month (replacing the Needs Assessment Unit) and a complete transformation in the way the Cayman Islands handles welfare support. The Financial Assistance Regulations, 2023 and the Financial Assistance (Appeals) Regulations, 2023 were rolled out a year after the Financial Assistance Act, 2022 was passed in Parliament, which redefined the government’s approach to those in need.

The Ministry of Social Development has been “working diligently” over the past year “to develop innovative strategies and solutions to modernise the framework for assistance,” Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks said in a press release. “We have held focus groups with other government departments, non-profit organisations, mental health practitioners, landlords and clients of the department since the passing of the Act.”

She added that Minister André Ebanks “ensured there was consultation with members of the opposition and ultimately extensive input from members of caucus. Consultation with all of these groups has directly improved many aspects of the regulations.”

Minister Ebanks described the development as an important milestone for the community. “Today, with the approval of these regulations, we are on the cusp of transforming the way we deliver financial assistance in the Cayman Islands,” he said. “As we look forward to the launch of the Department of Financial Assistance, we embrace a future where members of our community can more efficiently access the support they need through modern processes and systems.”

The regulations also address the relevant recommendations by the Office of the Auditor General in the report, “Government Programmes Supporting Those in Need“, published in May 2015. An OAG review of that report in 2021 highlighted the last government’s neglect of the welfare system throughout its time in office. Over two administrations, the PPM failed to develop appropriate policies, leaving the departments that deal with those in need in a perpetual state of crisis management, the OAG found.

Bone of the recommendations have been addressed until now, despite the efforts by the Public Accounts Committee in hearings that exposed the shortcomings in the welfare system. Over more than six years, the government made commitments to implement the OAG’s recommendations, but almost nothing changed.

When he took up the ministry, Ebanks made a commitment to real change. This included the goal of ‘welfare to work’ for those who are able, and reducing the number of times those in need of permanent support have to prove their circumstances. Speaking in parliament last month, Ebanks explained that in the upcoming budget, money will be allocated to help people enter or return to the workforce by supporting them with childcare, transport costs and other barriers to employment.

Given the coming changes, the public is encouraged to attend one of the town hall meetings taking place across the islands to learn about what is now being implemented.

The meetings will all be held 6:30pm – 8:00pm at the following dates and locations: