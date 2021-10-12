Minister promises improved mental health care

Minister Sabrina Turner at the Healthcare Conference

(CNS): Health and Wellness Minister Sabrina Turner has made a clear public commitment to improve access to quality mental health care in the Cayman Islands for everyone. In a statement released Sunday to mark World Mental Health Day, she said she hoped to strengthen the existing mental health services, provide specific insurance coverage and promote work-life balance programmes to support families.

“I will do my utmost to ensure that the people in our islands living with mental health conditions have access to quality community-based mental health services and that their rights and best interests are protected,” Turner pledged.

COVID-19 has had a major impact on people’s mental health, the minister said.

“Some groups, including health and other front-line workers, students, people living alone, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions, have been particularly affected,” she said. “Many Caymanians and residents remain under great strain, dealing with increased anxiety around the challenges this pandemic has thrown at us, including financial pressures and fears about our personal safety and that of our loved ones.”

She said government had increased provision of mental health counselling and educational psychologist support in schools, and was committed to the long-awaited residential mental health facility. But more must be done, she said.

Turner said that the government’s Strategic Policy Statement outlined “specific objectives aimed at providing more holistic and available mental health services for the people of the Cayman Islands”.

These included “providing a specialised youth mental health facility, promoting better mental health and special needs insurance coverage so everyone has access to mental health care, and promoting programmes that offer greater work/life balance and which support family systems”.

The minister noted the importance of building a focus on better mental health in the healthcare system and reinforcing every individual’s commitment their own personal mental health and that of their families.