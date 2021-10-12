Minister promises improved mental health care
(CNS): Health and Wellness Minister Sabrina Turner has made a clear public commitment to improve access to quality mental health care in the Cayman Islands for everyone. In a statement released Sunday to mark World Mental Health Day, she said she hoped to strengthen the existing mental health services, provide specific insurance coverage and promote work-life balance programmes to support families.
“I will do my utmost to ensure that the people in our islands living with mental health conditions have access to quality community-based mental health services and that their rights and best interests are protected,” Turner pledged.
COVID-19 has had a major impact on people’s mental health, the minister said.
“Some groups, including health and other front-line workers, students, people living alone, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions, have been particularly affected,” she said. “Many Caymanians and residents remain under great strain, dealing with increased anxiety around the challenges this pandemic has thrown at us, including financial pressures and fears about our personal safety and that of our loved ones.”
She said government had increased provision of mental health counselling and educational psychologist support in schools, and was committed to the long-awaited residential mental health facility. But more must be done, she said.
Turner said that the government’s Strategic Policy Statement outlined “specific objectives aimed at providing more holistic and available mental health services for the people of the Cayman Islands”.
These included “providing a specialised youth mental health facility, promoting better mental health and special needs insurance coverage so everyone has access to mental health care, and promoting programmes that offer greater work/life balance and which support family systems”.
The minister noted the importance of building a focus on better mental health in the healthcare system and reinforcing every individual’s commitment their own personal mental health and that of their families.
See the full message in the CNS Library.
Category: Health, Mental Health
Open the border, stop the stupid quarantine, and let people get on with their lives like the rest of the world already has…
We will need it to get through this PACT government.
Make it mandatory that health insurance covers mental health services. Mental health services should be available to all, and should not be a privilege saved for the wealthy.
Empty talk as usual.
Blah, blah blah blah
Children are already damaged for life- anxiety, phobias, ptsd, agoraphobia, claustrophobia will affect many throughout their lives.
Youngster’s brains are forming through late teens, whatever they experience in this period of their lives gets cemented for good.
Congratulations for destroying mental health of the entire generation.
Please examine Roy & Alden
Blah, blah, blah. Same old mouthful of platitudes PACT CRAP. When are you going to address the high cost of health insurance with the promised “certralized health insurance coverage” listed in your Strategic Policy Statement? Or “Enact legislation to reform the current pensions system to provide greater retirement protection.” listed in the same Strategic Policy Statement?
Like every other government you do nothing and then ask for “four more years” to complete the job.
I commend Minister Turner for her expressed commitment to tackle mental health issues.
There are many people that, perhaps not knowing or being formally diagnosed, are struggling with mental health issues as well as some persons who are aware and have been diagnosed and are working on issues.
I truly hope that this is successful and people are able to get the benefits and help they need to deal with mental health issues.
Article 12.1 of the Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights recognizes “the right of everyone to the highest enjoyment of attainable standard of physical and mental health”.
And, it also provides that parties to the Covenant take steps “to achieve the full realization of this right shall include for those necessary for”, inter alia, the “creation of conditions which would assure to all medical service and medical attention in the event of sickness”: see Article 12.2(d) of the International Convention on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.
Moreover, the World Health Organization’s definition of “health”, which is broad in scope, is “a state of complete physical, mental, spiritual and social well-being and not only the absence of disease or infirmity”: see WHO (1948/1998) and where it was was commented on by Rosenberg JA in R v Parker (2000) 188 DLR (4th) 385 at [177] per Court of Appeal of Ontario.
I pray that God may truly bless the Cayman Islands and, most importantly, our precious Caymanian people and residents.
If health insurance coverage is contingent on pre existing conditions including mental health.. people will continue to suffer as they will be less likely to seek help (which is already hard due to shortages of mental health providers). The stigma of mental health illnesses will also continue to be prevalent. It is truly horrifying and absurd the way people behave and deal with mental health on island.
Update laws, break the stigma and get people to feel ok talking about mental health without fear of losing their jobs,or their health coverage or anything else.
This 100!
Perhaps consider not depriving our children of an education?
16 days sentences of solitary confinement for half of the population sure doesn’t help.
Get rid of quarantine, open the borders and stop this baffoon style management. People are losing income being locked away for no legitimate reason. Employers are the only ones benefitting from this as they are not required to pay employees if they are locked away in isolation (and I am not knocking employers as this is not their doing and also many employers are indeed paying- by their own choosing). This government has no foresight, no plan, no sense of understanding, and is way beyond their own intellect to run the country.
My mental health would improve if they released a plan. The silence has been horribly damaging.
Open the damn schools and the daman border if you want improved mental health. It ain’t rocket science.
End quarantine…that’ll help.