Mental health doctor urges teens to ask for help

(CNS): In light of recent events, Dr Erica Lam, a member of the Alex Panton Foundation board and a consultant clinical psychologist said it is really important for teenagers and families to know where to find and reach out for that help with mental health challenges. Earlier this week a local teenage girl tragically took her own life and Dr Lam said suicide among young people is far too common. A 2021 report by the World Health Organisation, listed suicide as the fourth leading cause of death in 15-19-year-olds across the world.

In the Cayman Islands, one in six students reported that they have seriously considered attempting suicide in a local survey (CISDUS, 2020).

“It is imperative that young people and their families know where to turn for support and guidance, particularly during such a challenging time,” she said. “The Alex Panton Foundation initiatives have been developed based on local data through the collaborative efforts of policymakers, practitioners and organisations, committed to creating lasting change.”

Those that are struggling now, and require immediate assistance, should dial the emergency services on 911. The Alex Panton Foundation offers many programmes to provide support and guidance to young people and their families in the Cayman Islands.