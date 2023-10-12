High schools upgrade security with sign-in app

Data Manager Troy Alleyne tests the new digital sign-in process at the Clifton Hunter High School, guided by Assistant ICT Manager Nicholas McLean

Digital sign-in kiosk at Clifton Hunter High School

(CNS): The Ministry of Education has introduced a new digital sign-in process for visitors at John Gray and Clifton Hunter High Schools that is designed to enhance safety and security by managing and monitoring the entry and exit of visitors. The system was installed at the two schools on Friday, 29 September, and will be introduced in all government schools by the end of the year.

According to a release from the ministry, when a visitor arrives at a school where the process is installed, visitors will be directed to sign in at a digital kiosk. The screen will display information about their expected conduct on the school campus, which that they must read and acknowledge. Then a visitor badge showing the name, photo and the date and time of the visit will be generated, which must be worn at all times while on the school campus.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly. “The new visitor sign-in app is one of the steps we are taking to ensure a safe and secure school environment.”

The MoE tested the sign-in app at the Education Professionals Welcome in August, successfully registering more than 900 educators and other guests.

Jacynth Tibbetts, who works in the Early Intervention Programme, said it was efficient and reduces entry time.”Its ability to take photos will also enhance safety and security on school premises by informing staff who is on-site,” she said. “Overall, I found the app effective and prompt.”

Officials said the ministry has implemented several other measures to enhance school safety, including the Teach Team Positive Behaviour Management Training Programme, child safeguarding training modules, and the development of the Anti-bullying Policy.