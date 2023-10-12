High schools upgrade security with sign-in app
(CNS): The Ministry of Education has introduced a new digital sign-in process for visitors at John Gray and Clifton Hunter High Schools that is designed to enhance safety and security by managing and monitoring the entry and exit of visitors. The system was installed at the two schools on Friday, 29 September, and will be introduced in all government schools by the end of the year.
According to a release from the ministry, when a visitor arrives at a school where the process is installed, visitors will be directed to sign in at a digital kiosk. The screen will display information about their expected conduct on the school campus, which that they must read and acknowledge. Then a visitor badge showing the name, photo and the date and time of the visit will be generated, which must be worn at all times while on the school campus.
“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly. “The new visitor sign-in app is one of the steps we are taking to ensure a safe and secure school environment.”
The MoE tested the sign-in app at the Education Professionals Welcome in August, successfully registering more than 900 educators and other guests.
Jacynth Tibbetts, who works in the Early Intervention Programme, said it was efficient and reduces entry time.”Its ability to take photos will also enhance safety and security on school premises by informing staff who is on-site,” she said. “Overall, I found the app effective and prompt.”
Officials said the ministry has implemented several other measures to enhance school safety, including the Teach Team Positive Behaviour Management Training Programme, child safeguarding training modules, and the development of the Anti-bullying Policy.
Category: Education, Local News
Wonder how many times Mickey Mouse has visited so far?
Technology for the sake of it. What a waste of money
Why not have this for students and the teachers too with photos taken that they entered the school and at what time. Which then the photo and the time entry is logged online and the parents notified. So the parents know when the student got to school. Same for entering each classroom. So at all times, you know where each student is located.
Add cameras on campus to monitor the students and teachers. Allows to see the instigators of the fights etc.
Does nothing that a book and a ‘my name is’ sticker does almost as well for much less coast. (Oh, and a don’t be stupid poster with the rules.) Purposeless and thoughtless use of technology; vendor wins and budget loses. The security remains as it ever was, a human has to assess another human and determine the appropriateness or not of the visitor being on the campus. (The picture doesn’t add any extra security unless you know what face is supposed to go with what name on the badge, which you either do not or the visitor does not need a badge.)
That is going to break in 4 days and never get fixed or used again.
Can we also upgrade the quality of education by voting out Julianna? And maybe not having principals that perform exorcisms.
The Education Professionals Welcome trial, aka, a way of ensuring only staff present got paid.
That event is the funniest, overblown, nonsense I’ve ever seen. No more sneaking out it appears!
To put into numbers the cost of getting 900 people together to have their backs and faces slapped is astounding.
LOOOLLLLLLLL
Award-winning school buildings, endless technology but JGHS and CHHS still lag far behind Cayman Prep & High and St Ignatius in actual education standards!!