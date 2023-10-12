Man arrested for conspiracy to murder

Divonte Hernandez, killed on 29 September

(CNS): Police have arrested another suspect in the killing of Divonte Alejandro Hernandez on 29 September. The 22-year-old man from Bodden Town was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, but following a search related to his arrest, he was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon and later formally charged with this crime as well. After he appeared in court, he was remanded in custody until today (Thursday, 12 October), though he is not listed on the court dockets.

The first man arrested for the murder was Sean Austin Connolly Amaya (24), who was charged on Monday. He has been remanded by the court until Friday, 13 October.

The police now have three suspects in Hernadez’ murder. In addition to the two men in custody, George Orlando Senior (35) remains on the run, and police are appealing to the public for help to track him down.

Anyone with information about the daylight fatal shooting is asked to call the Major Incident Room (MIR) on 649 2930. Tips may be submitted to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to caymancrimestoppers.com.