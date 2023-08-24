UK confirms Bush lost OBE over assault conviction
(CNS): It has been confirmed that veteran MP McKeeva Bush (WBW) has lost his OBE as a result of his criminal conviction for assaulting the bar manager at Coral Beach Bar in February 2020. It was not, as he recently claimed, as a result of his decision to give up the royal gong because he was no longer comfortable holding such an award, given the legacy of the British Empire.
According to the UK Cabinet office’s newly published list of honours that have been revoked by the Sovereign, Bush forfeited his royal medal when he received his criminal conviction.
In October last year, CNS reported that the former premier and speaker’s OBE was under review by the forfeiture committee. But then, in a misleading public post on social media earlier this month, he claimed that he made the decision to give up the royal gong that he has held for 26 years because times had changed.
“I found myself conflicted about retaining an award that doesn’t promote Caymanian excellence but rather one that many people believe celebrated imperialism and perpetuated a system of class and privilege,” Bush said on his Facebook page.
He claimed he had formally written to the responsible bodies in the UK to return the royal gong. However, the list states quite clearly that the honour was revoked because of criminal offences and not because of Bush’s change of heart over the medal’s connection to the British Empire and the negative legacy of Cayman’s colonial masters.
Category: Crime
Bush league.
too late charlie…he already gave it up!
take that, you just got out witted cayman style…!
The article is confirming that contrary to what McBeater has publicly claimed that he relinquished his honour it was taken away by the U.K. government so he’s not outsmarted anyone!
What a loser.
How can the government deny expats the right to be Cayman based on what they call “bad character” when this is the “character” that Caymanians endorse with their votes.
What a disgrace. Yet he’s still allowed to hold a position in government. Says a lot about us really.
You people need to leave honorable Bush alone because he is so nice and good. He no need no silly English man awards as he is our hero. Love you Mr Bush
Speak fa yuhself.
He na my hero Teedee.
Still waiting for my kitchen appliances and CuC vouchers
But still good enough to be caymanian mla!
any comment wayne or governor???
He has yet again brought international shame on Cayman.
We still want his name to be associated with us…?….Shame on us.
HE the Governor should now direct that he be removed from the Roll of Justices of the Peace in accordance with the Justices of the Peace Regulations 2015, 10 (4) (b), (c) and (f).
Good riddance!!!
you forgot 10(2)
Well deserved.
What do his supporters say now????
We love you Big Mac always no matter what these haters say.
His supporters will say this is a colonial FCO plot against a great patriot..!
That should explain why they vote for this low life scumbag.
They waiting for fridges, stoves etc etc