UK confirms Bush lost OBE over assault conviction

McKeeva Bush when he was speaker of the House

(CNS): It has been confirmed that veteran MP McKeeva Bush (WBW) has lost his OBE as a result of his criminal conviction for assaulting the bar manager at Coral Beach Bar in February 2020. It was not, as he recently claimed, as a result of his decision to give up the royal gong because he was no longer comfortable holding such an award, given the legacy of the British Empire.

According to the UK Cabinet office’s newly published list of honours that have been revoked by the Sovereign, Bush forfeited his royal medal when he received his criminal conviction.

In October last year, CNS reported that the former premier and speaker’s OBE was under review by the forfeiture committee. But then, in a misleading public post on social media earlier this month, he claimed that he made the decision to give up the royal gong that he has held for 26 years because times had changed.

“I found myself conflicted about retaining an award that doesn’t promote Caymanian excellence but rather one that many people believe celebrated imperialism and perpetuated a system of class and privilege,” Bush said on his Facebook page.

He claimed he had formally written to the responsible bodies in the UK to return the royal gong. However, the list states quite clearly that the honour was revoked because of criminal offences and not because of Bush’s change of heart over the medal’s connection to the British Empire and the negative legacy of Cayman’s colonial masters.