Bush’s OBE under forfeiture review

Speaker McKeeva Bush in Finance Committee

(CNS): UPDATED: The royal gong awarded to former speaker of parliament McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) is under review after a request was made to the UK’s Honours Forfeiture Committee. Bush received an OBE in 1997 but CNS has learned the award is now under the microscope. Anyone can make a complaint about an honoree who they believe has brought the honours system into disrepute. The committee then considers the reasons presented.

The committee is especially likely to strip people of honours when the individual has been found guilty of a criminal offence and jailed for three months or more, has committed a sexual offence or has been censured or struck off by a regulatory body.

There are other reasons on which a decision to forfeit an honour can be based, including past issues coming to light or conduct that occurs after the award is made. The committee’s recommendations for forfeiture are submitted through the prime minister to the monarch, and if approved by the king, notice of forfeiture is usually placed in the London Gazette.

While CNS has not been able to confirm where the request to review Bush’s OBE came from, it is understood that Bush has already stopped using the letters after his name in some formal correspondence.

Bush was pressured into resigning from the position of speaker earlier this month following another scandal surrounding an incident when he was intoxicated. Bush allegedly behaved inappropriately to and sexually harassed several women at a Caribbean Tourism Organization cocktail party. While the police have said they undertook an investigation and were expecting to submit a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Bush has not been arrested and to date, no charges have been brought.

Since posting this report CNS has learned from other sources that Bush has revised his resignation letter to the clerk of parliament to confirm that he left office on 12 October after originally saying he would not step down until 30 November. As a result, we understand he is no longer being paid by the public purse. We have however, still not had this confirmed by parliament.