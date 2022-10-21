Bush’s OBE under forfeiture review
(CNS): UPDATED: The royal gong awarded to former speaker of parliament McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) is under review after a request was made to the UK’s Honours Forfeiture Committee. Bush received an OBE in 1997 but CNS has learned the award is now under the microscope. Anyone can make a complaint about an honoree who they believe has brought the honours system into disrepute. The committee then considers the reasons presented.
The committee is especially likely to strip people of honours when the individual has been found guilty of a criminal offence and jailed for three months or more, has committed a sexual offence or has been censured or struck off by a regulatory body.
There are other reasons on which a decision to forfeit an honour can be based, including past issues coming to light or conduct that occurs after the award is made. The committee’s recommendations for forfeiture are submitted through the prime minister to the monarch, and if approved by the king, notice of forfeiture is usually placed in the London Gazette.
While CNS has not been able to confirm where the request to review Bush’s OBE came from, it is understood that Bush has already stopped using the letters after his name in some formal correspondence.
Bush was pressured into resigning from the position of speaker earlier this month following another scandal surrounding an incident when he was intoxicated. Bush allegedly behaved inappropriately to and sexually harassed several women at a Caribbean Tourism Organization cocktail party. While the police have said they undertook an investigation and were expecting to submit a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Bush has not been arrested and to date, no charges have been brought.
Since posting this report CNS has learned from other sources that Bush has revised his resignation letter to the clerk of parliament to confirm that he left office on 12 October after originally saying he would not step down until 30 November. As a result, we understand he is no longer being paid by the public purse. We have however, still not had this confirmed by parliament.
WBW had their chance. They chose free beer and new fridgeraters over a morally sound opponent. good luck to us all
In an ideal world there would be a simple, impartial and effective legislated process for permanently ending the right to use the term ‘Honourable’ when a person’s conduct demonstrates that they clearly are not.
Unfortunately PACT will never pass such a law when the man who is still the role model for many in PACT would be affected.
‘honourable’ for life in cayman islands. a title and law he brought in.
welcome to wonderland
I said all along his delayed resignation is due to his pure naked greed, he has no sense of decency, yet this individual (he can never be called a man) was elected Premier more than once
Said individual would not have become premier if the Cayman Islands had a viable and/or valid and/or sustainable system of democratic process. The construct which saw him gain said position is not democracy. He was appointed by a very small group of self interested people, not elected. Therein be the underlying problem which needs to be changed, regardless of who it may be chosen. The position of premier (if it needs to exist in the first place) is one which has to be a decision made solely by the electorate themselves/ourselves and to the explicit exclusion of any and all others.
Where is the current Govt AND backbenchers with an Ethics Bill??? Soon pls!!
No excuses are good enough.
Is there a petition where citizens can support this forfeiture proposal?
CIG is overloaded with dubious self-inducting awardees that were paid to resemble their honour description. Meanwhile, non-governmental selfless volunteers give their time and attention, plying-on without medals, ribbons, or other staged media acknowledgements. Those are the people that should be recognised for civic distinction.
A couple slip through the cracks like the MBE for inviting the Governor to Black tie events at his house.
Happy Friday 😀👏
About time. Should not have been awarded in the first place.
OBE? By all accounts he more interested in OPP.
I so hope this happens this monster has been loose on our lovely islands for too long not one person he has ever come into contact with has not been amused in someway. I have witnessed first hand his sexual harassment of women. And to any gender he felt he could abuse and get away with it. Next strip him of his “big” wealth and compensate the long list of his victims.
Finally something sensible regarding this misogynistic troglodyte.
Where are the Police and DPP. Very quiet.
Speaking of PACT big shots, the DPP and enormous lumps under carpets, what happened to the case of wandering North Side soil?
https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/07/acc-refers-north-side-soil-scandal-to-prosecutors/
What good is calling a general election when the same network of morally-impaired remain eligible for office? Voters need to petition to change the Election Law criteria to disqualify everyone with a criminal conviction. They shouldn’t be eligible for positions of trust.
Bush has not been arrested and to date, no charges have been brought. – What the hell is taking so long 🤔🤔🤔 Taking away his OBE is a good first step and why can’t we hear the women’s side of the story? Obviously, he knows where all the bodies are buried.
McKeeva installed the Attorney General by coup in 2003.
No, former Attorney General was a clandestine operative and got exposed. That’s what lead to a replacement being installed.
You don’t have to be arrested to be investigated by the police.
You don’t have to be arrested to be interviewed under caution.
It takes months for the DPP to process files of this type.
Even if Bush were arrested and interviewed he would be bailed for about about 3 months pending a legal ruling.
Glad he’s still keeping his speaker’s salary though, must be hard getting by with “only” a MP’s salary plus “discretionary budget”. I feel for the man.
Drawing Salary AND Pension simultaneously, with driver, and other perks.
Don’t forget he gets his pension too…
Speaker gets more than MPs
What about the doctorate that was purportedly acquired for him? He loves that one more.
What Doctorate?
Don’t you think he suffered enough when he lost the penthouse at the Ritz?
I think Jamaica took that back
About time!
If Mac has any self respect left he will resign from his elected post as well and allow a new election. He would be free to run and hopefully be voted against by his constituents. That would be the honourable thing to do
What do you mean, any “self respect left”. He never had any…….
The people of West Bay cannot be counted on to do the right thing. They most likely would elect him again. That is sad.
In fairness,WBW was a tight split last time, with only 20 some-odd votes making the difference.
did he win by 17 votes so cant say that
Yeah and….No, he does not.
There’s a whole bunch of abbreviations used in criminal record reports that should be after his name, I really hope those will replace the gong in due course instead. 👮🏼
W.M.Bush. HMP.
That would be a good start.
Conservative Unionist National Treasure.
Strip all of his titles! Undeserving scumbag.
I remember while we were still suffering from the devastation from Ivan this man was faxing, using DOT fax machine to collect money for only GOD KNOWS WHAT. ???!!!
Best news. Please take it away. He doesn’t deserve it.
More of this witch hunt nonsense. Always picking on West Bay people like Honorable Bush and Miss Cayman.
I like you 7:22, I have no idea why but I do 😂👍
It’s like a Forest Gump thing I think.
Bless them. The moon is made of cheese in their world
Have you recently had new appliances delivered to you?
Spoken like a future cellmate.