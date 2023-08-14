Mac loses OBE after review by UK committee
(CNS): The royal gong awarded to McKeeva Bush MP in 1997 has been revoked. The former speaker of parliament, who is facing two separate allegations of sexual abuse, claimed in a social media post that he had written to the UK Honours Forfeiture Committee to surrender his OBE. However, CNS reported in October last year that the award was already under review months before Bush made his own request.
The request to review the honour was made after Bush pleaded guilty to a drunken assault on the manager at the Coral Beach bar in February 2020 and sometime after Bush was accused of sexually assaulting two women at an official tourism ministry event in September last year.
Bush has pleaded not guilty to those allegations and is expected to face trial in October. Meanwhile, he has also pleaded not guilty to a historic sexual abuse allegation from 2000, including a charge of rape, claiming the accusation is politically motivated.
In a social media post this weekend, Bush claimed that he made the decision to give up the royal gong that he has held for 26 years because times have changed. “I found myself conflicted about retaining an award that doesn’t promote Caymanian excellence but rather one that many people believe celebrated imperialism and perpetuated a system of class and privilege,” Bush said on his Facebook page.
He claimed that in January, as a result of his own conflict, he had formally written “to the responsible bodies in the UK to surrender and to return my award and received confirmation last week that my request was approved by King Charles III”.
He made no mention of the existing review and did not say whether or not he made the decision to self-forfeit the award in anticipation of its formal revocation. In the post, Bush said that while he was “immensely proud at the time to receive my award”, he wanted to use his remaining years as a “representative of the people focused on celebrating our National Heroes and shaping the conversation on what makes a Hero”.
“Many of the challenges we face today are imported to our shores,” he said. “There are a lot of politics being pushed and played in our Islands combined with jealously and hatrage [sic]. I have never let politics get to a point where I seek to hurt anyone or their family. Sadly I recognize that there are people here in our islands, in the FCO and past governors who set out to hurt people anyway they can. I have been and still Is [sic] a target for them.”
Bush said that he had campaigned for and secured a local honours system when he was premier and that the world is a different place today than it was 26 years ago, as he stressed the need to promote local honours rather than the UK awards. “Let us use this time to build our own institutions to develop our own people to better position the Cayman Islands to face the challenges ahead,” he concluded.
Anyone can make a complaint about an honoree in relation to a royal award if they believe the person has brought the honours system into disrepute. The committee then considers the reasons presented. It is especially likely to strip people of honours when the individual has been found guilty of a criminal offence.
The names of complainants are not revealed, but CNS was able to confirm that a request had been made to the committee before October 2022 to review Bush’s honour.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
It sure took a long time for the UK to realize that he was undeserving.
Quite the elite club he’s joining.
https://news.sky.com/story/disgraced-public-figures-who-have-been-stripped-of-their-honours-12075119
O.B.E. = Odour of Bad Egg….
What was common and usual is not accepted today. It’s nearly impossible to change someone’s believes and habits once he/she is past 40.
Abuse, in any form and shape, was never accepted in any society.
What is OBE? Don’t suggest I google.
Google it.
https://letmegooglethat.com/?q=OBE
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhaha……Jesus!………….best one I have seen today……….
It’s all about him again isn’t it. Can’t help himself and must remain in the spotlight. What a narcissist. Promotes himself as the righteous upstanding example of caymanian integrity yet can’t keep his hands to himself at every opportunity. He is filling up his retirement years with reminders of his past misdemeanors so that we’ll never think of him in a good light again, right up to his passing. Sad little man.
You can’t fire me, I quit.
This guy is such a freeking tool, – casually snubbing an OBE like it’s no concern to him but instead a favour says the same fella clinging to a faux doctorate and bestowing honourable upon himself for life and when the h*** did he earn the MSc, – desperate, self important loser 🙄
Dip it in molten bronze the way folks used to do to baby shoes and plant it upside down in the middle of hell.
In the last 10 years 8 other OBEs revoked. Mac joins an exclusive club, including 5 sex offenders, 1 for perverting the course of justice, and a fraudster – wait a minute, do I see a pattern?
What, they took it back after e had already surrendered it? Or was it the other way around 😉
Maybe if he starts penning his bio immediately, which should aptly be named “What Makes a Scoundrel” then he might recoup some sliver of credibility? What a disgrace, you’d think he would just shut up and let his OBE go without putting his own lèse-majesté spin on it.
Does anyone know if his name appears on Cayman’s Wall of Honour in Hero’s Square? If by some grave mistake like his OBE it needs to be chiselled off and replaced on a new Wall of Dishonour.
So many bad monikers fit this reprobate. We’ve had a few that stuck over the years now he might soon earn another one if it’s not fitting enough already, the “Mac Daddy of Who’s Your daddy”.
Here’s hoping justice prevails and his victims are vindicated. Any Cabinet members that still support him need to take permanent leave from politics too.
Good riddance!🤞
Why didn’t he put it up for sale, like everything else he ever had temporary control over?
aka he was likely given notice by the relevant honours committee that they intended to revoke the award
A beaken of light, a trailblazer, firm yet soft, assertive yet compassionate, some see similarities to Denzel others to 007, indeed heros are celebrated yet a day comes to hand in their cape. I am behooved with emotions and yet look to the horizon yonder on Seven Mile and hear the song Return of the Mack goosebumps and shivers up my spine like watching the Titanic sink my heart will go on oh but the Mack Daddy boat may still have gas in the tank to plop to the surface once again.
Huh? Even inserting my own punctuation I can hardly hedge a guess what you’re saying.
Let me assist you with your spelling, it’s “a bacon of light”.
delusional to the end.
hus remarks are insulting to the crown….
any comment Wayne or governor?
mckeeva….perfect example of why Cayman should never consider independence
No. Perfect example of why neither the crown nor the FCO is the friend of Cayman or her people. They let him run roughshod over Cayman right up until he put the crown’s own interests in danger when he created a diplomatic kerfuffle between the UK and China. Yes, he is the FFB and far worse, but the FCO had no problem with letting him destroy Cayman’s future from the inside out while they, and probably including you, have destroyed Cayman from the outside in. The pig in a wig is a symptom of your own system.
Here we go again, another insult to the people of the Cayman Islands!! How can this man have any dignity left? You know that these allegations, and him having to give up the royal gong award is all false, don’t you?😃 The Pact government, should put in a vote of ‘no confidence’ against him in the House of Parliament, and have him removed permanently!! But, where will that leave them? There is no dignity left in the House of Parliament, it is only about the power now. No wonder outsiders are coming here and laughing at our elected members, there is no dignity left in them. I am fast becoming ashamed that I am fifth generation Caymanian, my dad and mom is turning over in their graves I am sure, to see what Cayman has become!! But, I am sure that people will be showing up by his house this week, to collect their school supplies and giving him high praise!! Get the FACTS Cayman, we can still make ourselves proud in the future.
The sooner this man is gone from our political landscape the better. I won’t hold my breath.
He will not be gone till he passes on so just forget any thought of that.
What makes you think he will pass on?
Wish he would renounce his seat in the Assembly!
And I’m one stupid statement Mac has devalued the local honours and brought shame to anyone who has received one! His claim that the local honours are better suited to recognize Caymanians achievements is marred by his past and present behaviors. I for one would not accept a national honour unless he also disassociates himself from that as well!
Agree 100%. He and all the rest of his followers should be stripped of everything!
Except their clothing.
If I read between the lines:
UK Honours Forfeiture Committee contacts (HFC) Big Mac to advise they will be stripping him of his OBE.
Big Mac asks what his options are?
HFC says you can gracefully surrender your OBE before we announce… or experience the fall out of us announcing.
Of course Big Mac’s ego couldn’t have that so he offered to ‘surrender’ it to save public shame.
Hip hip hooray- Big Mac no longer carries the OBE. Can we work on stripping him of ‘the Honourable’ as well?
Fox and the Grapes.
But yet on these shores he’s treated like a hero and elected to senior positions in parliament. Shameful.
It is still a national disgrace and embarrassment that this man represents us.
So when he given the heads up he was losing the OBE he announced he wanted to give it up?
Compared to some of the flawed people in the UK that retain their honours, Bush is Boy Scout! Nevertheless though, it is long overdue that he has this revoked after his conduct to that poor lady at the restaurant.
Not entirely sure about you’re first point. When you stack up the list of convictions, charges, allegations and shady dealings that are well known in the local community but never made it to an official investigation, Mac is on at least a par with the bentest on the honours list.
You’re second point is absolutely valid and he should have been completely removed from the public sphere immediately after that. but this is Wonderland.
hilarious, he thought he got ahead of everyone by giving it back for “imperialism” reasons. LOL
What a disgusting individual, very glad he is no longer holding an OBE, just a shame he was able to return it before it was taken from him.
The man is a completely delusional, shameless, women beating, (alleged) sex offender and the sooner he is out of politics and Government, the better.
It is high time those who support this scumbag, stop, and see him for what he really is.
Not very clear who did this revoking and whether it is official.
Its only. Cayman who wont do anything about his out of control antics it-seems
This man really think we gonna believe his story that he conveniently gave up this OBE coz it’s imperialistic!?
Maybe when he delivers me a new fridge and some CuC vouchers then I am open to the idea
Cayman yes
Great!! McKeeva knew his OBE was at stake so he decided to “turn in in”!! BS! Just like Trump knew he was guilty of offences and would be charged, so he declared as a candidate before the charges hit! Just to present a massive complication! At least Mac’s is not complicated – take it away!!
My father of dear memory and some of his contemporaries were awardees of the OBE for their dedicated services to these Islands. To have McKeeva share in their honours, after all his social and legal drama, was simply insulting!!
Hooray!!