Mac loses OBE after review by UK committee

McKeeva Bush in parliament, 26 April 2023

(CNS): The royal gong awarded to McKeeva Bush MP in 1997 has been revoked. The former speaker of parliament, who is facing two separate allegations of sexual abuse, claimed in a social media post that he had written to the UK Honours Forfeiture Committee to surrender his OBE. However, CNS reported in October last year that the award was already under review months before Bush made his own request.

The request to review the honour was made after Bush pleaded guilty to a drunken assault on the manager at the Coral Beach bar in February 2020 and sometime after Bush was accused of sexually assaulting two women at an official tourism ministry event in September last year.

Bush has pleaded not guilty to those allegations and is expected to face trial in October. Meanwhile, he has also pleaded not guilty to a historic sexual abuse allegation from 2000, including a charge of rape, claiming the accusation is politically motivated.

In a social media post this weekend, Bush claimed that he made the decision to give up the royal gong that he has held for 26 years because times have changed. “I found myself conflicted about retaining an award that doesn’t promote Caymanian excellence but rather one that many people believe celebrated imperialism and perpetuated a system of class and privilege,” Bush said on his Facebook page.

He claimed that in January, as a result of his own conflict, he had formally written “to the responsible bodies in the UK to surrender and to return my award and received confirmation last week that my request was approved by King Charles III”.

He made no mention of the existing review and did not say whether or not he made the decision to self-forfeit the award in anticipation of its formal revocation. In the post, Bush said that while he was “immensely proud at the time to receive my award”, he wanted to use his remaining years as a “representative of the people focused on celebrating our National Heroes and shaping the conversation on what makes a Hero”.

“Many of the challenges we face today are imported to our shores,” he said. “There are a lot of politics being pushed and played in our Islands combined with jealously and hatrage [sic]. I have never let politics get to a point where I seek to hurt anyone or their family. Sadly I recognize that there are people here in our islands, in the FCO and past governors who set out to hurt people anyway they can. I have been and still Is [sic] a target for them.”

Bush said that he had campaigned for and secured a local honours system when he was premier and that the world is a different place today than it was 26 years ago, as he stressed the need to promote local honours rather than the UK awards. “Let us use this time to build our own institutions to develop our own people to better position the Cayman Islands to face the challenges ahead,” he concluded.

Anyone can make a complaint about an honoree in relation to a royal award if they believe the person has brought the honours system into disrepute. The committee then considers the reasons presented. It is especially likely to strip people of honours when the individual has been found guilty of a criminal offence.

The names of complainants are not revealed, but CNS was able to confirm that a request had been made to the committee before October 2022 to review Bush’s honour.