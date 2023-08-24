One man killed in single-car crash, another arrested

Scene of fatal crash Wednesday night

(CNS): A 39-year-old Bodden Town man was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway just north of the Butterfield Roundabout. The collision happened at about 11:20pm when a white Toyota Mark X travelling south left the roadway and collided with a fence. A second man in the vehicle, who was also taken to hospital, has been arrested and bailed.

Police did not say which of the two men was driving or why the second man had been taken into custody. No other details have been released by the RCIPS about this year’s seventh deadly crash on the roads across the Cayman Islands

The southbound lanes of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, between the Butterfield and Camana Bay South roundabouts, were temporarily closed for several hours Thursday morning, impacting commuters, but they have since been reopened.

The matter is being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 649-6254.