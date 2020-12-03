Speaker Bush pleads guilty to assault

House Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): House Speaker McKeeva Bush has pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and the charge of disorderly conduct and has admitted being intoxicated on the night that he is accused of beating up a female manager at a Seven Mile Beach bar during what was said to be a drunken evening in February. However, he has denied a third count of assault. Bush, a veteran politician who represents the constituency of West Bay West, is in court this morning.

CNS is currently covering the proceedings and will update with the full story later. The comment section remains closed as he has denied one count and the hearing is ongoing.