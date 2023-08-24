Tough road ahead for switch to electric cars

Post Office electric vehicle (file photo)

(CNS): The government’s aim, set out in the revised National Energy Policy, to transition all new vehicles in the Cayman Islands to electric by 2045 will not be easy, as there are a number of hurdles in the way. Officials told CNS they believe the goal is attainable because of the significant changes in the US car market. But despite this optimism it will be a bumpy ride due to increased prices, logistical problems and this jurisdiction’s late start.

According to official statistics released to CNS this week, only around 3% of new vehicles being imported into the Cayman Islands are electric. The most recent figures show that since the beginning of the year, just over 100 of the more than 3,300 vehicles imported into Cayman were electric.

The government is hoping that, as a first step on the road to transport transformation, 30% of all categories of new vehicles will be EVs within seven years. This means Cayman will need to make a significant effort to encourage dealers and individual buyers to choose electric vehicles.

The Ministry of Sustainability has stated that the national targets for EVs proposed in the draft updated NEP are based on the fact that many of the US states and European countries have made commitments to achieve a full transition to zero-emission vehicle sales in all vehicle categories by 2040.

Based on conversations held with key stakeholders in the local car sales sector as part of the five-year review process, Cayman is expecting to get there by 2050, officials said in an email to CNS this week. This will allow the development of a regulatory framework for charging stations, which is a priority over the next year.

It will also provide time to raise awareness about job opportunities and the consumer benefits of EVs. As part of these efforts, the updated implementation plan for the National Energy Policy includes a proposal to extend the current duty of 0% for EVs valued up to CI$29,999 to all EVs for a five-year time frame and explore the possibilities of increasing duties for inefficient vehicles.

The government has already introduced import restrictions on most vehicles older than seven years to help with the transition. But last year, 63% of cars imported into Cayman were at least ten years old, because without a reliable and efficient public transport network, the demand for cheap vehicles continues to grow.

While EVs are far cheaper to maintain and run, they are more expensive to buy compared to vehicles with a combustion engine. The sector has also been affected by inflation, and the increase in prices for new cars over the last two years has been compounded by shortages, especially in Europe.

But the better news is that used electric vehicles are falling in price. Research published in the UK last month indicated a decrease of around 30% for mainstream models. However, some shipping companies are turning away from transporting second-hand electric vehicles because of a number of fires aboard ships that are being blamed on EV batteries.

Last month, a fire on a cargo ship off the Dutch coast with around 500 electric cars on board killed at least one crew member. The Panama-registered Japanese-owned Fremantle Highway was sailing from the German port of Bremerhaven to Port Said in Egypt when it caught fire. Earlier this year, MOL, which operates one of the world’s largest car carrier fleets, lost its ship, Felicity Ace, when it caught fire and sank off the Azores.

While these cargo ship fires are still rare and not necessarily caused by EV batteries, insurance firms are taking the view that shipping used EVs is problematic and refusing to cover cargo vessels carrying used EVs. Part of the problem is that when Lithium-ion batteries catch fire, they can reach temperatures of more than 2,700°C, making it very difficult for merchant mariners to tackle.

As a result, shipping challenges will add yet another obstacle to Cayman’s goal of switching to electric.

Even if the government, in partnership with the small EV sector, can increase interest in buying EVS, successfully roll out and regulate a full charging network, and manage to foster a new generation of EV mechanics, there are likely to be many more barriers over the next few years to this transition.