Tough road ahead for switch to electric cars
(CNS): The government’s aim, set out in the revised National Energy Policy, to transition all new vehicles in the Cayman Islands to electric by 2045 will not be easy, as there are a number of hurdles in the way. Officials told CNS they believe the goal is attainable because of the significant changes in the US car market. But despite this optimism it will be a bumpy ride due to increased prices, logistical problems and this jurisdiction’s late start.
According to official statistics released to CNS this week, only around 3% of new vehicles being imported into the Cayman Islands are electric. The most recent figures show that since the beginning of the year, just over 100 of the more than 3,300 vehicles imported into Cayman were electric.
The government is hoping that, as a first step on the road to transport transformation, 30% of all categories of new vehicles will be EVs within seven years. This means Cayman will need to make a significant effort to encourage dealers and individual buyers to choose electric vehicles.
The Ministry of Sustainability has stated that the national targets for EVs proposed in the draft updated NEP are based on the fact that many of the US states and European countries have made commitments to achieve a full transition to zero-emission vehicle sales in all vehicle categories by 2040.
Based on conversations held with key stakeholders in the local car sales sector as part of the five-year review process, Cayman is expecting to get there by 2050, officials said in an email to CNS this week. This will allow the development of a regulatory framework for charging stations, which is a priority over the next year.
It will also provide time to raise awareness about job opportunities and the consumer benefits of EVs. As part of these efforts, the updated implementation plan for the National Energy Policy includes a proposal to extend the current duty of 0% for EVs valued up to CI$29,999 to all EVs for a five-year time frame and explore the possibilities of increasing duties for inefficient vehicles.
The government has already introduced import restrictions on most vehicles older than seven years to help with the transition. But last year, 63% of cars imported into Cayman were at least ten years old, because without a reliable and efficient public transport network, the demand for cheap vehicles continues to grow.
While EVs are far cheaper to maintain and run, they are more expensive to buy compared to vehicles with a combustion engine. The sector has also been affected by inflation, and the increase in prices for new cars over the last two years has been compounded by shortages, especially in Europe.
But the better news is that used electric vehicles are falling in price. Research published in the UK last month indicated a decrease of around 30% for mainstream models. However, some shipping companies are turning away from transporting second-hand electric vehicles because of a number of fires aboard ships that are being blamed on EV batteries.
Last month, a fire on a cargo ship off the Dutch coast with around 500 electric cars on board killed at least one crew member. The Panama-registered Japanese-owned Fremantle Highway was sailing from the German port of Bremerhaven to Port Said in Egypt when it caught fire. Earlier this year, MOL, which operates one of the world’s largest car carrier fleets, lost its ship, Felicity Ace, when it caught fire and sank off the Azores.
While these cargo ship fires are still rare and not necessarily caused by EV batteries, insurance firms are taking the view that shipping used EVs is problematic and refusing to cover cargo vessels carrying used EVs. Part of the problem is that when Lithium-ion batteries catch fire, they can reach temperatures of more than 2,700°C, making it very difficult for merchant mariners to tackle.
As a result, shipping challenges will add yet another obstacle to Cayman’s goal of switching to electric.
Even if the government, in partnership with the small EV sector, can increase interest in buying EVS, successfully roll out and regulate a full charging network, and manage to foster a new generation of EV mechanics, there are likely to be many more barriers over the next few years to this transition.
I would love one, but I cant afford a second mortgage to pay for one.
New vehicle prices are asinine. Want people to switch to electric? make it not cost so much, my CUC bill is already stupidly high, adding an electric car to the bill would have me bankrupt.
Electric vehicles that need to be charged using charging stations which in turn you existing energy. What sense does that make? Wayne is a parrot, parroting talking points and initiatives he hears on the news in America and Canada. He is a huge disappointment, while allowing all the trees that literally breed in carbon to be cut down for unending development. Why doesn’t hey talk about that!
Before we ramp-up EV imports (and solar back-up batteries) let’s have a plan as to how the batteries will be disposed of, and how the process will be paid for.
Maybe an agreement with a suitable overseas recycling facility and an upfront deposit with Government linked to the VIN (or Serial number) to cover the shipment costs?
If nothing else, researching this will likely highlight useful policy considerations.
Once the batteries are NG for use in cars, you can use them to store your solar PV energy. That’s called a Tesla Powerwall II. DIY version.
It’s a tough switch for everyone to go to an electric car, but you can get an electric motorcycle for $3,000 to $5,700 that has a range of 45-80 miles, takes 3 hours to charge and costs about 2 cents per mile. It also emits 20x less carbon than a typical truck when charged via CUC grid.
People don’t want to give up their cars because of sweating from Sav to town, that’s fair, but there’s a compromise here that can be made. You do NOT need to take your big ass F150 alone to work on sunny days. If you too lazy for a pedal bicycle, you can do your part to fight traffic and save the planet with an electric bicycle/scooter some days, and if you can afford a gas guzzling truck, you can afford an electric motorcycle.
“bUt tHe RoAdS sO DaNgErOuS” – your safety isn’t guaranteed in a car either, and besides, when you’re sitting in traffic burning gas while grid locked, you could’ve been legally filtering through while not even causing emissions. Cars can’t hit you when they’re stuck in traffic. Welcome back to school, kids.
Drop the duty for all electrics and im in.
Always wanted Tesla S
The Cayman electrical grid will never be able to support the goal of ‘EV’S for all’ without nuclear or (eventually, when?) fusion power. Projected demand for power to charge every vehicle in Cayman is 8-10X present GRID capacity. Where will that come from near term? Diesel generators! FOOL’S ERRAND!!
What if we suffer a major storm again, that decimates the electrical grid!? There won’t be enough horses and carriages to transport a DOZEN people! DUH!!
Every heard of Solar?
If I grasp the statements correctly, it appears that no consideration has been given to the desires of the public on this island or anywhere else in the world. What people seem to want is the freedom for those who wish to own EVs to do so, and for those who do not want them to have the option of choosing vehicles according to their preferences.
However, this government, along with its technocrats and activist NGOs, has made the decision to enforce and enact laws using rather questionable data. In the process, they are also proposing to criminalise anyone who refuses to comply with their agenda.
I hope all those involved realize that they could face removal through the voting process and potential imprisonment in the future for implementing changes to a country’s laws based on the unlawful demands of NGOs.
Our push to go “green” with electric vehicles, and whatever else that has COBALT is a bit flawed and counterproductive. Over 70% of Cobalt is coming from the DRC. These mines (the industrial ones) are owned and operated by Chinese companies that are slashing and clearing hectares of tropical forest in a daily basis!! This isn’t my opinion, this is documented fact. Now, the “artisan mines” are a whole other level of wrong.
Because we aren’t seeing the impact of cobalt mining doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.
YOu are correct but the battery industry is trying to remove Cobalt (and other soul-destroying metals). Look at LiFeP batteries – no cobalt. Don’t blame the EV industry, it’s the battery industry that needs to get better. Better soon come, mon.
EV’s don’t have the capacity to run the 500 amp sound systems loved by so many deaf Jamaican’s. It will rob the people of East end of listening to the ‘music’ pouring out of the Honda Fits in GT with their windows down.
Promoting the use of electric cars that are going to be predominantly powered by diesel generated electricity for the foreseeable future.
They just don’t get it…..
If there is a concern that the grid might take too long to “catch up” to the increased demand, the solution is straightforward. If you can afford an electric car, you can afford a few solar panels. Make a stand-alone charging system (not grid-connected) to charge you own car. Free of fuel cost! Why didn’t I think of that! Not sure it even needs CIG approval if you don’t connect it to anything, certainly doesn’t need CUC approval.
Solar panels won’t charge an EV AT NIGHT, when they inevitably must charge! Even using current energy storage technology is only 35-40% efficient, due to the inherent power conversion factors! Nah today, or anytime soon, BOBO (translation = fool)!
You are so not “out of the box” thinker. So put the PV station where you work (ok, get your boss to say ok). Or charge old battery back at home during the day and transfer to car at night. Open your mind, not your wallet.
I’m all for ev’s however, the pollution caused by charging them with CUC is about 9 times more than driving a normal hybrid. This is a fools errand for our island and frankly, by the time Cayman is 100% renewable, half of it will be under water from sea level rise.
[citation needed]
This is false. Let’s do actual math and assume both get their energy from fossil fuels, which will run out eventually anyways.
Ford F-150 (Gasoline-powered, using 19.6 pounds of CO2 per gallon):
Average MPG: Let’s use 17.5 MPG (midpoint of 15-20 MPG range)
CO2 emissions per gallon: 19.6 pounds (8.9 kg) per gallon
CO2 emissions per mile = CO2 emissions per gallon / Average MPG
CO2 emissions per mile = 19.6 pounds / 17.5 MPG
CO2 emissions per mile ≈ 1.12 pounds (0.51 kg) of CO2
Tesla Model 3 (Electric, using 0.6 pounds of CO2 per kWh):
Energy consumption: Let’s assume the Tesla Model 3 consumes around 0.25 kWh per mile.
CO2 emissions per mile = Energy consumption per mile (kWh/mile) * CO2 emissions per kWh
CO2 emissions per mile = 0.25 kWh/mile * 0.6 pounds/kWh
CO2 emissions per mile ≈ 0.15 pounds (0.068 kg) of CO2
Comparing the CO2 emissions per mile:
Ford F-150: Approximately 1.12 pounds (0.51 kg) of CO2 per mile
Tesla Model 3: Approximately 0.15 pounds (0.068 kg) of CO2 per mile
Based on these estimations, the Tesla Model 3 has significantly lower CO2 emissions per mile compared to the Ford F-150, assuming both vehicles are powered by their respective sources (gasoline and electricity), and considering the average CO2 emissions associated with these sources.
Source of that claim?
Source: Trust me, bro. Do your own research. BTW, you looking to buy any crypto, fellow alpha?
One of these days, in the near future, there will be no more fossil fuel cars being made. Problem solved.
Fossil fuels are renewable (just takes a while)
I wish these car companies and governments would stop trying to shove these cars down our garages. They aren’t better than gas cars and are in many ways much worse than a gas powered car for both ownership, the environment and safety.
1. These things are basically moving bombs. They can randomly catch fire at any time during ownership. The exposure to the salty air here doesn’t help this problem either. In the event of an accent, they have a much higher chance of catching fire and burn far hotter than any gas powered vehicle. Even in this article it states “However, some shipping companies are turning away from transporting second-hand electric vehicles because of a number of fires aboard ships that are being blamed on EV batteries. Last month, a fire on a cargo ship off the Dutch coast with around 500 electric cars on board killed at least one crew member.”
2. This made me laugh, “EVs are far cheaper to maintain and run” hahaha good one. Many times these can be even more expensive to repair, especially if purchased second hand. Potential replacement of battery packs and extra computer parts that are easily damaged in minor fender benders, meaning repairs can actually exceed gas powered cars easily. https://www.fleetnews.co.uk/news/latest-fleet-news/electric-fleet-news/2023/07/05/electric-vehicle-repair-costs-revealed-versus-ice-equivalent
I’m sorry, unless you are wealthy and park your car away from your house while charging (wouldn’t want to burn your house down of course), buying an electric car right now is stupid unless you have a back up gas powered car while you wait years to get your electric car fixed in the even of a mechanical problem or minor accident. You aren’t saving the planet driving one and you aren’t saving money so drop the LOLGAS license plate you fools.
I’m not against EV at all. There’s pros and cons and we can debate them until the cows come home. I’m also not opposed to solar and renewables etc but there are some drawbacks to them in the debate to be considered. That debate rages on.
The following is true for certain: the grid as it is cannot handle the volume of EV the government is aiming for. A renewable or solar grid (that doesn’t even exist yet) probably can’t either.
So cig sets itself up for failure on three fronts:
1) renewable grid goal that we have so far miserably failed to come anywhere close to.
2) EV goal that we’re not going anywhere close to
3) the closer to the EV goal they get, the further from the grid goal they’ll get because I can promise 100% they aren’t going to do both in tandem properly.
EVs are priced too high for widespread adoption. At this point they are just vanity pieces for lead footed and well heeled virtue signalers.
But who knows? Perhaps one day they’ll even figure out how to get licence plates on the front bumpers.
I think if you only consider high-end EVs, it’s a fair comment. However, there are accessible models outside your Teslas and Rivians that are certainly affordable to the middle class, and top-down adoption can drive (pun intended) production scaling that will improve costs on the near and medium horizon.
Early adopters of any new technology tend to fall on the higher end of the demographic spectrum, but EVs are progressing past that point already.
There are no “low-end” EVs, particularly considering maintenance costs, which are quite profound. We will also need to train mechanics to keep up with projected repairs.
Here’s a clue: When EVs represent a savings to the already struggling middle class, the government won’t have to trick, cajole or mandate their acceptance; we will flock to them, as we do for everything that represents a good value.
Suggest CIG cabinet and employees lead the way. Show us how easy it is. Get back to us in a couple of years and fully disclose all the unmentioned costs.
I’m all in favour of EVs. I’m also a researcher and very pragmatic. I can’t WAIT for it to be feasible for me to invest in one. I would have already invested in a Arcimoto if not for the above problems.
There will be no real progress until the legacy and new large industry players demonstrate willingness to produce four door EVs with 250 mile range for under US$20,000. And even then they won’t get to Cayman until they’re 10 years old and can be had for under CI$10,000. By then the battery packs will need to be replaced and they’ll end up in piles on a mound within sight of Camana Bay.
excuses, excuses…..zzzzzzzzzzz
Buy me one then.