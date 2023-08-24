Cyclist injured in hit-and-run with truck
(CNS): Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a cyclist and a truck on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway at the junction with Snug Harbour Drive on Tuesday evening. Officers are also warning drivers that they need to remain at the scene when involved in a collision. In this case, the cyclist was hit by a Dodge Ram truck at about 6:20pm, and although the driver got out of the truck, he left soon afterwards.
When police arrived, the woman who had been riding the bicycle was being treated by the emergency services for an injury to her arm. Police learned that the driver, who had reportedly pulled out of Snug Harbour and hit the bike, had left after staying for only a short time. He did not provide his details to the cyclist.
However, the police later identified the driver of the truck, and the incident is now under investigation.
According to the Traffic Act (2021 Revision), the driver of a vehicle is required to stop and provide their personal, vehicle and insurance information if they are involved in a collision where another person is injured or another vehicle or property is damaged, the RCIPS said.
Alternatively, they must report the collision at a police station or to a police constable as soon as possible but no more than 24 hours after the crash. Drivers who fail to do so may be arrested and prosecuted, which could result in a fine, imprisonment or both upon conviction.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
I’ve just commuted behind a construction vehicle. One of those Japanese ELF trucks, super slow diesel things. It had no license plate at the back, one of the 4 tyres was completely bald, light cluster broken on one side, with no working brake lights on both sides. How is it even possible that this heap of crap is allowed to be on the road unchallenged???
This isn’t even the first vehicle this afternoon I’ve been behind with zero brake lights. Traffic police, I know you’re wrapped up with idiots crashing, and catching speeders at predictable locations, but it’s anyone actually doing anything about junkers on the road???
Start a road safety campaign to protect cyclists!
Or just remove bad drivers from the road by revoking their licences, taking their cars, and fining them heavily. Enforce the laws and things get better – funny that.
Some green boxes on the road with bicycles painted inside them should do the trick.
That section of road between the Ritz and Britannia roundabouts is incredibly dangerous. On the long bend people are usually well over the speed limit as they race by the Snug Harbour entrance.
Make the roads safer for cyclists. It will help reduce traffic, cut down on obesity and reduce deaths and injuries!
Agreed. Also it would be a lot safer for cyclists if the stop lines for side roads were not at the far side of the bicycle lane. As it is on Snug Harbour Drive, and many other side roads, the stop lines are after a vehicle has driven right across the bicycle lane.
if i had dashcam footage…would the police want it?