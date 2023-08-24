Cyclist injured in hit-and-run with truck

(CNS): Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a cyclist and a truck on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway at the junction with Snug Harbour Drive on Tuesday evening. Officers are also warning drivers that they need to remain at the scene when involved in a collision. In this case, the cyclist was hit by a Dodge Ram truck at about 6:20pm, and although the driver got out of the truck, he left soon afterwards.

When police arrived, the woman who had been riding the bicycle was being treated by the emergency services for an injury to her arm. Police learned that the driver, who had reportedly pulled out of Snug Harbour and hit the bike, had left after staying for only a short time. He did not provide his details to the cyclist.

However, the police later identified the driver of the truck, and the incident is now under investigation.

According to the Traffic Act (2021 Revision), the driver of a vehicle is required to stop and provide their personal, vehicle and insurance information if they are involved in a collision where another person is injured or another vehicle or property is damaged, the RCIPS said.

Alternatively, they must report the collision at a police station or to a police constable as soon as possible but no more than 24 hours after the crash. Drivers who fail to do so may be arrested and prosecuted, which could result in a fine, imprisonment or both upon conviction.