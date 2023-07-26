RCIPS maintains targeted anti-crime patrols
(CNS): Police were out and about at the weekend, undertaking high-profile patrols and targeted operations in vulnerable areas in response to the recent spike in robberies. Several operations and vehicle checks were carried out between Friday, 21 July, and Sunday, 23 July, but no more robbery suspects have been arrested.
However, police officers did find several packages of ganja stored in a vehicle that was searched in McField Square in Central George Town. Police said they seized the vehicle, but there was no indication of any arrests in connection with the find.
“Several high visibility patrols, vehicle checkpoints and other police activities aimed at disrupting crime were carried out in areas, where, after analytical review, were believed to be areas with a high likelihood of being targeted by criminal activities and anti-social behaviour,” the RCIPS stated in a press release.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Police
Vehicular checkpoints generalize the entire community as guilty until proven innocent, and interfere with my constitutional right to freedom of movement without hindrance by government.
You want to catch DUIs? Park in front of a bar then and see how many brave enough to drive out past you.
Please start a reward fund for turning in these miscreants.
It will be the best investment RCIPS could make.
High vis, huh. Didn’t see them. Didn’t see their cars with high visibility lights that tell criminals from two miles away that they are coming. Didn’t see them at all. Hope they were really there. Lord knows we need the RCIPS to really step up and be a serious presence.
So, what happened to the super-duper cameras?
Made the supplier richer