RCIPS maintains targeted anti-crime patrols

Police checkpoint on Eastern Avenue (photo courtesy of the RCIPS)

(CNS): Police were out and about at the weekend, undertaking high-profile patrols and targeted operations in vulnerable areas in response to the recent spike in robberies. Several operations and vehicle checks were carried out between Friday, 21 July, and Sunday, 23 July, but no more robbery suspects have been arrested.

However, police officers did find several packages of ganja stored in a vehicle that was searched in McField Square in Central George Town. Police said they seized the vehicle, but there was no indication of any arrests in connection with the find.

“Several high visibility patrols, vehicle checkpoints and other police activities aimed at disrupting crime were carried out in areas, where, after analytical review, were believed to be areas with a high likelihood of being targeted by criminal activities and anti-social behaviour,” the RCIPS stated in a press release.