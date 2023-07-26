Man denies sexual assault at tattoo studio

Yeng Chang Guerra

(CNS): Yeng Chang Guerra, a tattoo artist, has denied allegations of sexual assault against a woman in December at the Savage Ink Studios on the West Bay Road. When he appeared in Grand Court last week, Guerra pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault and assault by penetration. He was bailed to return to court next month and is expected to face a jury trial later this year. The court heard Guerra is originally from Cuba but has lived here for around a decade. He is in the process of making an application for permanent residency as he is the father of a local child.