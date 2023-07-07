7MB hotel gets go-ahead for 10-storey tower
(CNS): The Central Planning Authority has given conditional approval to the owners of the Westin hotel on Seven Mile Beach for a $153 million redevelopment project that includes a ten-storey tower block on its current 8.5-acre site. But given the increase in rooms, to meet the planning requirement the application by Invincible Investment includes offsite parking at a vacant lot by Sunshine Suites.
According to the CPA minutes for the 5 July meeting, there are a number of conditions which must be met before work begins, including the submission of an updated traffic-impact assessment and the installation of turtle-friendly lighting.
However, it was approved because it complied with the setback, site coverage, density and building height rules. The CPA was also satisfied that the additional 385 parking spaces, which will be across the West Bay Road, were sufficient to meet planning rules.
“The Authority is of the view that hotel operations have evolved globally and in order to maximize valuable hotel land, the option of valet parking utilizing offsite parking facilities is common,” the CPA stated. “The Authority noted the comments from the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism which indicated the importance of the additional hotel room stock and conference facility space on the site, which necessitated the request for off-site parking and shuttle service.”
The CPA said the objections to the project did not raise sufficient grounds for refusing permission.
There will be no vehicular access from West Bay Road across the northern boundaries of Cayman Falls, the owners of which had objected to the project because of the potential access issues. During the meeting, the owners had said that while it had previously granted access, the Westin resort does not have right of way over the plaza.
As well as turtle-friendly lighting and proof that no turtle nests on site will be negatively affected during the build, the Department of Environment’s technical advisors urged the developer to use climate-resilient design features. They pointed out that the project is likely to both contribute to climate change and be affected by it.
The DoE’s main concerns, given that the site is already man-modified, are the massive sand reserves at the location and the removal of those reserves to construct a new pool and deck area.
“The reserves are important to the resilience of the beach system and are a natural source of sand which replenishes the beach profile after major storms,” the DoE experts said. “A significant amount of sand may result from the excavation of the foundations and pool. Once excavated and removed from the beach system, these sand reserves can never be recovered, making the beach system increasingly more vulnerable to erosion, which is exacerbated by the impacts of climate change, especially sea-level rise.”
They urged the developers to keep all excavated sand on-site and place it beyond the high water mark to retain sand reserves and create depth in the beach profile.
See the minutes of the CPA meeting held on 5 July CNS Library.
Ecocide.
Thank god, a lot more of the beach needs to be redevelopment. Marriott? Need to knock down and put a 10 storey building further away from the beach.
I’d approve the plan based upon existing planning requirements but the parking is way too far away and for that reason I’d deny it.
great news and fully planning compliant.
Wayne fails again! 10 storeys of cement dumped on Seven Mile Beach
Good for them. Anything to counter Mr Dart.
Although they could offer lower drink prices for locals and Chamber members.
Oh locals are allowed there ? Thought that ended with the plandemic
Dart will soon purchase the hotel after they finish increasing the sale price through this development, right now it’s not attractive to Dart
Private beach soon come.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/05/westin-to-dump-beach-closed-signs/
As real estate booms, Caymanians question who their islands are building for.
January 26, 2022
The contrast between soaring property sales and community discontent has become a point of national conversation, recognized by Premier Wayne Panton. In brief, colloquial terms, “Cayman gone,” Panton told Parliament in late November, parroting a common local lament.
https://periodismoinvestigativo.com/2022/01/cayman-foreign-investors-identity-crisis/
So, no on-site parking that every other development is required to have.
Soon come a day when the resorts and wealthy condos own most of Seven Mile Beach and we must pay for access to even cross their “properties”.
If Caymanians don’t have an exit plan now, they should start one tonight.
No stopping this train.
Very true. Middle class Caymanians should be thinking very thoroughly about where you will settle in the future because it won’t be on these Islands.
Having land will not help as developers will build around you if you dig your heels in and will sink the price of your parcel in the process.
We will all wake up one day in the near future, before our kids are grown up and finish their schooling no doubt and realise this place has left them by and they have no future hear other than to earn some tax free money to set themselves up in another country just like regular expats.
Tower of Babbel
Hurray CPA has paved the way for 10-storey development – now we can look for Schilling to do one on Brac -LOL
But first, the lagoon bungalows at Little Cayman will come