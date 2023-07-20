Charity hopes to stretch $500k to fix 20 homes

(CNS): Using a grant of just $500,000 from the R3 Foundation, a charity founded by Dart, Resilience Cayman is hoping to repair up to 20 homes of elderly and vulnerable people. As poverty grows across the Cayman Islands, many people are unable to fix up old or storm-damaged homes because of escalating costs, low incomes and inadequate pensions.

Many more homes are in need of work to get them sealed and dry to protect against future storms, but the available funds are “used up in the blink of an eye”, according to R3 Relief Committee Chair Woody Foster.

Resilience Cayman, which is a separate local non-profit organisation and not part of R3, has been partnering with the Cayman Islands Government to work on community homes for more than 18 months. Its chairperson, Jan Gupta, said there had been a huge volume of applications for housing repairs from the community.

“There is always more to be done, and limited resources need to be used as efficiently as possible to ensure we can reach as many homes as possible,” she said. “With 18 months of experience in repairing homes for this programme, we now have a strong process for assessing families in need, hiring contractors, purchasing materials and completing the homes on time and within budget.”

The charity has strong relationships with local contractors and vendors but is appealing for more companies to step forward and help. Foster said the grant would stretch to 15 to 20 homes but could go further if they can get in-kind donations of materials and labour from local construction companies and contractors. “Between the rising cost of materials and labour, these funds get used up in the blink of an eye,” Foster stated.

“We wish we could do more but we have to focus on making the homes safe and dry — that is our key priority. Putting on a whole new roof or installing new windows and doors can be an expensive venture,” he said. “We welcome any offer of support from local contractors, plumbers, electricians and building supply companies to donate your time, materials or expertise to help people in need.”

Homes that qualify for the repairs have been identified by the Cayman Islands Government and are vetted by the Resilience Cayman team using a rating system to prioritise elderly or disabled homeowners or vulnerable families with young children. The programme is a one-time grant to owners who will continue to live in the houses once the repairs are complete.

R3 Chairman Dale Crowley said the impact of unsafe housing on health, safety and well-being cannot be underestimated.

“There are people in our community whose lives are upended every time we experience a hard rain, much less a storm,” he said. “Damp, unsafe homes are a threat to human health and safety in so many ways, whether from physical health concerns like mould or the emotional toll of not having a fit-for-purpose home. Access to safe, dry housing is fundamental to ensuring people can live their best lives,” he added.

Individuals and organisations interested in supporting the housing repairs programme are asked to contact info@r3foundation.ky or info@resilience.ky for more information on how to get involved.