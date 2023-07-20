Fatal crash boat capt caught with ganja in jail

Sean Michael McDonald (from social media)

(CNS): Sean Michael McDonald (40), who is serving more than seven years in prison for killing two people in a horrific nighttime boat crash in the North Sound in 2019, is now accused of smuggling ganja into the jail. The day he was remanded to begin serving his time he was caught with an undisclosed quantity of the drug, leading to charges of smuggling contraband, intent to supply and possession of ganja.

McDonald, who has served just seven months of his sentence so far, appeared in Summary Court this week but did not answer the charges, and the case was adjourned until next month.

The former boat charter captain was convicted of manslaughter after a trial in August last year. Manuel “Manny” Brown (49), a former police officer from George Town, and his business partner, John Turner (70), a UK national living in Cayman, were killed and Shamilla Wright sustained life-threatening injuries when McDonald hit and ran over the boat they were in.

Justice Cheryll Richards, who presided over the judge-alone trial, found that McDonald was “rash and negligent” to such an extent that he was criminally responsible and therefore guilty of manslaughter and endangering life. She said he was driving too fast, not keeping a proper lookout and did not take the necessary evasive action.