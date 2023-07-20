Climate Clock ticks down on ‘Keeping 1.5°C Alive’

Climate Clock in London switched on 28 June

(CNS): On 22 July, the Climate Clock will tick down below the six-year mark for humanity to drastically reduce fossil fuel emissions to keep global warming below 1.5ºC, despite a pledge made by governments at COP26 in 2021 to ‘Keep 1.5°C Alive‘. This weekend, people across the world will mark this moment with synchronized action demanding that governments and corporations act to meet the climate deadline.

Here in the Cayman Islands, local activist group Sustainable Cayman is urging people in the community to contact their MPs and demand action. The non-profit organisation wants people to call on the government to declare a climate emergency and take the problem more seriously.

There is nothing that Cayman can do to prevent the planet from warming more than 1.5°C, but it is within government’s power to ready the islands for what is to come. The activists are pressing the CIG to prepare for further increases in heat, sea-level rise and the other problems Cayman will face as the pace of warming accelerates.

Actions that local non-profits are calling for include planting thousands of trees, stopping the destruction of mangroves, changing planning laws to restrict coastal development, the managed retreat of properties that are causing beach erosion, progressing the introduction of green energy, and reducing traffic on the roads through a greener public transport system.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) Director Danielle Coleman travelled to Trinidad last week to attend a Caribbean Regional Workshop on Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaption Planning, which focused on what countries need to do to protect themselves from the mounting problems that the warmer earth is already causing.

Coleman said she had facilitated a session on topics “very dear to my heart, namely Climate Change and its impacts on health, migration and food security”. HMCI, the Department of Environment, the Ministry of Sustainable Development and the Cayman Islands National Weather Service have worked on a comprehensive Climate Change Policy that, if adopted in full, would go a long way to prepare Cayman for the dangers ahead.

The public consultation on the policy ended on 30 June. Once the input from the community has been considered and included in the draft document, it will go before Cabinet, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

But even though sustainability is a key part of the PACT Government’s agenda, it has become evident over the last two years that some Cabinet ministers either don’t understand the concept or simply don’t support the required changes to make Cayman sustainable. There are concerns that Premier and Sustainability Minister Wayne Panton, who is championing the policy, will not get the full backing from all seven of his colleagues for this crucial policy.

The Climate Change Policy calls for drastic changes and massive investment in order to make Cayman as resilient as possible before it’s too late. Many local environmental activists believe the country is already far behind where it needs to be to secure its future. The policy will be extremely challenging to implement, but further delays as politicians dispute its merits will only put this jurisdiction at greater risk.

While politicians may be reluctant to support the dramatic changes needed, Lisa-Ann Hurlston-McKenzie, the ministry’s senior policy advisor for the environment and resiliency, recently said that the public feedback for the policy has been overwhelmingly supportive. She said the community sees the need for a climate change policy to navigate the serious challenges posed by sea level rise, increased air and sea temperatures, and more intense rainfall events and tropical storms.

“The community understands the impacts of the status quo on their health, their cost of living and their quality of life, and they want to see our islands move towards greater climate resiliency and a more sustainable economy while protecting our environment,” Hurlston-McKenzie said in the last week of the consultation. “Overall, the feedback has been clear that this policy is something the Cayman Islands urgently needs.”

Since coming to office, PACT has promised a more sustainable future for Cayman, but to date no significant changes have been made to alter our approach to coastal development, manage the population increase, prevent mangrove destruction or decrease consumption. Less than 4% of our electricity is being generated through alternative energy, and despite the jubilee tree planting project, every two weeks the Central Planning Authority rubber stamps the destruction of trees and mangroves to make way more profit-fuelled development.

While climate activists continue their demands amid rising public concern about what future generations will face as the effects of climate change begin to bite, those in power here and abroad consistently fail to meet even the modest agreed targets.

Given that global surface air temperatures exceeded the pre-industrial level by more than 1.5°C last month, with sweltering temperatures continuing in many parts of the world in July, the reality is that it is very unlikely that humanity will make use of the remaining six years before the increase in global temperature becomes a permanent fixture rather than just a first brush.