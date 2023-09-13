CUC to audit homes involved in CHEER project

(CNS): The homes that have been and will be selected by the Cayman Islands Government to take part in the CHEER project will be audited by CUC. The audits will establish what needs to be done to help them save money on bills and to sustain that going forward. The home retrofit programme is funded by the Ministry of Climate Resiliency and being delivered by Resilience Cayman, a local non-profit, for lower-income families living in small homes with elderly residents, children or those with health problems.

CUC has now said it will offer 28 home energy monitors and conduct energy audits for selected homes to identify the improvements and provide individualized insight into the homeowners’ energy usage and customised recommendations for the upgrades. It will also equip eligible homes with state-of-the-art electronic monitors to help them track energy consumption.

These audits will soon be available as a service from CUC that all homeowners will be able to use to help cut their energy bills. CUC VP Sacha Tibbetts said the company was in full support of the CHEER programme.

“Our Company piloted an energy audit programme and has seen how it can improve the lives of our customers and provide them with the tools to manage their energy consumption and lower their energy bills. The Company continues to be a supporter of energy-saving tactics and we are committed to finding solutions to lower energy costs and consumption for all of our customers,” he said.

Resilience Cayman and CUC’s joint effort is to address the dual challenge of escalating energy costs and environmental concerns by promoting energy efficiency in Caymanian households, and the installation of the energy monitors is now underway.

Resilience Cayman Chairperson Jan Gupta said that with the escalating cost of living and the prohibitive cost of energy-saving upgrades, families that would benefit the most are the ones with the least means to do it.

“This is where the CHEER programme comes in. Once we were selected by the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency to deliver the programme, we reached out to CUC, whom we have worked with previously for other community initiatives. I am grateful for CUC’s support as they have offered to provide complimentary energy audits and energy monitors for this programme,” she said.

CUC will help identify the sources of energy wastage in homes so Resilience Cayman can replace or repair appliances and air-conditioning units. Monitoring the improvement in energy consumption after the upgrades will help document the impact of the CHEER programme with the ministry.