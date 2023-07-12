Homeowners to get free energy efficiency upgrades

(L-R) Resilience Cayman Chairperson Jan Gupta, Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn, Premier Wayne Panton and Senior Policy Advisor (Energy) Kristen Smith.

(CNS): Caymanian homeowners with a household income of $4,000 or less per month are being offered free energy efficiency upgrades to their properties to help them cut costly power bills. Applications opened Tuesday for CHEER, a new project funded by the sustainability ministry that will foot the bill for insulation, seal gaps and holes, replace inefficient appliances and modernise air-conditioning systems.

Cayman Home Energy Efficiency Retrofits (CHEER) will implement energy-saving retrofits for lower-income families in small homes facing high monthly utility bills. Officials said priority would be given to the elderly, families with children, and those with diagnosed health conditions.

The ministry has contracted a local non-profit organisation to deliver the programme, which has an initial budget of CI$500,000. Once this funding has been used up, the ministry will evaluate the programme and consider opportunities for extending the initiative, subject to the approval of more funding.

“Saving energy saves money,” said Premier Wayne Panton. “These retrofits will help lower the cost of living for people in our community who are struggling with the high cost of electricity.”

Under the CHEER Programme, approved homes will undergo an energy audit, conducted by a trained energy professional, prior to receiving tailored energy-saving upgrades.

“This summer’s record heat demonstrates that the energy crisis, the cost of living crisis and the climate crisis are all interlinked,” Panton said. “Programmes like this one that support our people, our economy and our environment, help make the Cayman Islands more sustainable, benefitting current and future generations.”

Jan Gupta, the chairperson of Resilience Cayman, the charity contracted to undertake the work, said the upgrades would be welcomed by many struggling families during the hot summer months. “It will also provide us with an opportunity to assist many homeowners to retrofit their homes towards a more sustainable energy future,” she noted.

Premier Panton said the CHEER Programme is a prime example of how sustainability measures that balance society, environment and economy can improve the quality of life for Caymanians.

To be eligible for the programme, applicants must be Caymanian, own their own home of 2,500 sqft or less and live in it, have a total household income of CI$4,000 per month or less and consume 2,000 kWh or more.