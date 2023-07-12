Homeowners to get free energy efficiency upgrades
(CNS): Caymanian homeowners with a household income of $4,000 or less per month are being offered free energy efficiency upgrades to their properties to help them cut costly power bills. Applications opened Tuesday for CHEER, a new project funded by the sustainability ministry that will foot the bill for insulation, seal gaps and holes, replace inefficient appliances and modernise air-conditioning systems.
Cayman Home Energy Efficiency Retrofits (CHEER) will implement energy-saving retrofits for lower-income families in small homes facing high monthly utility bills. Officials said priority would be given to the elderly, families with children, and those with diagnosed health conditions.
The ministry has contracted a local non-profit organisation to deliver the programme, which has an initial budget of CI$500,000. Once this funding has been used up, the ministry will evaluate the programme and consider opportunities for extending the initiative, subject to the approval of more funding.
“Saving energy saves money,” said Premier Wayne Panton. “These retrofits will help lower the cost of living for people in our community who are struggling with the high cost of electricity.”
Under the CHEER Programme, approved homes will undergo an energy audit, conducted by a trained energy professional, prior to receiving tailored energy-saving upgrades.
“This summer’s record heat demonstrates that the energy crisis, the cost of living crisis and the climate crisis are all interlinked,” Panton said. “Programmes like this one that support our people, our economy and our environment, help make the Cayman Islands more sustainable, benefitting current and future generations.”
Jan Gupta, the chairperson of Resilience Cayman, the charity contracted to undertake the work, said the upgrades would be welcomed by many struggling families during the hot summer months. “It will also provide us with an opportunity to assist many homeowners to retrofit their homes towards a more sustainable energy future,” she noted.
Premier Panton said the CHEER Programme is a prime example of how sustainability measures that balance society, environment and economy can improve the quality of life for Caymanians.
To be eligible for the programme, applicants must be Caymanian, own their own home of 2,500 sqft or less and live in it, have a total household income of CI$4,000 per month or less and consume 2,000 kWh or more.
Applications open on 11 July and the deadline to apply is 31 August 2023.
See here to access the application page and learn more about the programme.
Resilience Cayman has issued a request for proposals for contractors interested in taking part in this project. See here for more information and submit a bid.
See more from the premier about the project below:
Where is the assistance for those of us who have a $4500 monthly income and have CUC bills of $1600+ every month? Why not regulate CUC and let everyone pay what the actual cost of power is each month?
Next up, free Silverados for Caymanians who use a bus.
If you have a total household income of CI$4,000 per month or less and consume 2,000 kWh or more, what you need is a good hard slap up the side of your head, because somebody else is already paying far too much (mortgage, food, car insurance, house insurance, health insurance, school fees, food, cellphone, tv, internet, gasoline, etc.) on your behalf.
And the four grinning monkeys who have no idea what it’s like to live on less than $4000 per month, or use less than 2000kwh per month, need exactly the same.
another step towards a full time caymanian welfare state.
how about trying to solve the problem instead of just writing cheques…?
2000kwh ???? if youa re suing that amount of electricity you ought to be able to pay for it!!! I have successfully restricted my use to between 900 and 1300, and I can afford a 500-a-month bill during the summer months … why are you using 2000kwh if you can’t afford it???
#MakeItMakeSence
Government will literally do anything except address the issue with CUC and their rates. Allow solar farms? NO. Allow people to be completely off the grid? NO.
We’re just under the 4k so obviously we aren’t going to be burning a pile of electricity.. The most our lil place did was 1200 kWh.
Guess we won’t get a slice of that 500k pie, while one developer gets multi-million concessions.
END THE CONCESSIONS. WE HAVE BUILT ENOUGH.
This isn’t a consumer problem, it’s a runaway unregulated capitalism problem where consumers don’t have representation. Fuel gouging is a serious problem. Pump gas is still hovering inexplicably near $6/gal even as refined gasoline in USA has plummeted to a range of USD$3.5-4.00/gal and leveled off for more than 6 months. CUC gets their margin either way, and passes their fuel rip-off through. Consumers in Cayman are not getting price relief in stride with real world prices, and not even on a delayed shipment basis.
These are the kind of programs we need to see happen. not giving rich developers millions of dollars in duty waivers. CHEER is a drop in the bucket but it’s a step in the right direction.
What could possibly go wrong?
I mean we have no accurate way to determine household income. This will likely be another giveaway to people who know the right people.
More importantly there are a large number of lower income Caymanians that are renting. They will not see any relief under this plan. Those who are lucky enough to own a home are already much further ahead. What else is planned to more fairly help those who need it the most?
Wow! I would much prefer if the government /Health Ministry would implement the plans to pay Cinico fees for all the vulnerable on the island as they promised. I think that would be more efficiently done with less corruption. Just saying!
…gives millionaire condo owners tens of millions in duty waivers.
Ah the rich get richer and the government creates a welfare state for the people left behind by their own.
CIG. Always putting acronyms ahead of action.
When you read who is eligible, it’s a very tiny fraction of people.
Meanwhile, duty waivers for rich developers to get richer…
Oh f**k off
Restricted to people using 2000kwh or more? Why? These people have already shown themselves unable to properly manage and budget. That is a crazy amount of electricity for a ‘poor’ household to be using each month.
We used 760 kwh this month because we do not run our air con…can’t afford to pay for it…so because we already make these difficult choices to cut our consumption, now we don’t qualify for help.
As usual, none of this makes sense!
because its not a genuine attempt to help people, its just a sound bite, photo opportunity to appear to be doing something. Trust me $500K is nothing and only a select few of his Newlands handout crew will benefit.
Thank you for this feedback. If your average monthly consumption with AC running was over 2000kWh per month and is reflected on your previous electricity bills, we encourage you to go through the application process. Please visit http://www.resilience.ky/energy to access the application form.