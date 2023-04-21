Man charged over shot fired in George Town

(CNS): A 26-year-old man from George Town has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He is accused of pulling a handgun and firing a single shot at another man, whom he knew, on the night of 9 March at the junction of Eastern Avenue and Shedden Road.

No one was injured during the incident. However, because the police have not recovered the gun, the man has been charged with possession of an imitation weapon, even though the report was about a single shot fired at the victim.

The accused man appeared in court Thursday and was granted bail with strict conditions. His next appearance in court will be on 16 May.